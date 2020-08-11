True, you might not give a lick about fall sports at James Madison University.
But plenty of local businesses do. They rely on people coming to sit at bars to watch the Dukes play football — the big money maker when it comes to college athletics — along with myriad of other sports that during a normal year would be gearing up to play right now.
They also depend on the fans who flock to the events, whether it be purple-and-gold glad Dukes supporters or the visiting teams, to fill their restaurants postgame and pregame.
Same with hotels, which house those visiting opponents, their fans and out-of-towners who come to Harrisonburg ready to spend hard-earned money to watch the teams they love. And that’s what makes Monday’s news that James Madison University has suspended all its fall sports a punch to the gut and comes days after announcing the suspension of football to the spring.
We, like the anybody else who wants to see local businesses in Harrisonburg and surrounding Rockingham County thrive, were hoping that the allure of the lights at Bridgeforth Stadium and Sentara Park would be enough to help those businesses recover from the spring shutdown that crippled them.
Sadly, that won’t be the case now, and while we had all the hopes in the world, deep down inside plenty had to know that with COVID-19 numbers not steadying across the country, this was the inevitable end game.
The hit may go further than just our local businesses. No fall sports will, no doubt, hurt the bottom line of JMU’s athletic budget and, in turn, could lead to some departures within the department. We hope that’s not the case. The loss of a job — just like the loss of a homegrown business — is devastating to people with mortgages to pay, rent to budget for and families to feed.
Meanwhile in Washington … just the twiddling of thumbs and partisan fighting as Congress, unable to come to an agreement to help the American citizens who voted for them to lead, headed home last week without any semblance of agreement.
Excuse the gloom and doom, but we — and you as well — have every right to be angry and frustrated.
The athletes at James Madison, along with Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University and our area high schools unable to play this fall, have every right to be disappointed.
The businesses that depend on those sports dollars have every right to throw their hands in the air and yell “Now what!” as the frustration boils over.
Nobody is going to blame you if you feel the same.
