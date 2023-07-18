Members of the Virginia General Assembly let the sales tax holiday expire as of July 1. More dialogue between members has to happen in order for important items like this not to fall through the cracks.
This three-day sales tax holiday, which usually occurs around the first week of August, has been in place more or less in its current state since 2006.
It waived Virginia’s sales tax and local taxes on school supplies, clothes, footwear and more recently, emergency preparedness items.
This was a vital expense relief for families — and even educators — to ensure students had the supplies they needed for a year.
Without it, some students may go without, and that impedes learning opportunities.
In order for the sales tax holiday to have been extended or renewed, a bill or budget amendment should have been made during the 2023 legislative session and approved. But none was.
Concerns over direct school funding to ensure students have supplies is a larger discussion. But the fact that this General Assembly yet again dropped the ball on another major issue that affects all Virginians — and schools — is a worrying trend to see.
Members already let the budget amendment deadline pass, leaving millions in school funding and increases in teacher pay in limbo until the next fiscal year.
While there have been talks about a special called session to address some or all of the proposed budget items, there haven’t yet been any visible steps taken to do so.
When the clock ran out on the budget amendments, members pointed to party politics and the primaries as major contributors in the stalemate.
And now the sales tax holiday expiration has been characterized as an oversight by Del. Terry Austin, according to Cardinal News.
This should not have been an oversight. This should have been a priority.
And the timing of this oversight overlapping with the party stalemate on the budget amendments is concerning.
Yes, right now, there are some spending and tax issues that are hardliners between parties. But it is the job of elected officials to reach across those party lines and be willing to compromise for the good of their constituents. They should also keep certain events, like the sales tax holiday, marked in red on their calendars, given how heavily some residents of the Commonwealth rely on them.
It may be true that, since this is an election year, attentions are split. But elections should not take the majority of an elected official’s focus away form the job they are tasked to do — even for an official with an expired term.
