A bait and switch is when a salesperson attracts a customer by advertising one thing, but then produces something else instead. Is this what’s happening with the latest, $16 million Middle River Regional Jail “renovation” proposal?
According to the Communities Against Middle River Jail Expansion website (and its cited sources), in January 2021 an approximately $13 million jail expansion was proposed. The 2021 expansion included $4 million for renovations and $9 million for “support services” necessary for the 400 beds that the plan would add — new medical unit and laundry, and added space for food services and administration.
The plan never made it to a vote, however. After the outcry of residents, the Harrisonburg and Waynesboro city councils announced that they would not support the expansion plan.
Now it’s a new year, and a new proposal is on the table. The 2022 proposal is approximately $16 million and said to be a “renovation” only plan -- no new beds. I’m not so sure.
Why did we “only” need $4 million of renovations in January 2021 when they planned to add 400 new beds, but now we need $16 million in renovations, even without adding new beds?
Are we being baited to vote “yes” on what looks like a no-new-beds plan that would provide some -- admittedly -- desperately needed renovations? Will a “switch” come at some future point when we learn that this is only the build-up of infrastructure in prep for adding beds in the future?
Most folks favor needed renovations. The safety of our community is only supported if our jails can provide incarcerated persons with the services, support and rehabilitation that they need to return to our community as productive members. Furthermore, these renovations are what the jail staff needs to do their jobs safely and effectively.
However, our community has already — clearly — stated that we do not want jail expansion. No new beds. What we want is to build on the good efforts that our criminal justice and community agencies are already making -- more drug court graduates, more folks identified for diversion from incarceration, more access to long-term drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment. These are the long-term, real solutions to the problem of crime.
As expensive as more beds would be in dollars and cents, the greatest cost would be to our community, taking the “easy” way out by simply locking up more “bad people” rather than providing opportunities for improved lives. Meaningful change and community safety can’t be achieved by intentionally perpetuating mass incarceration. It has failed. It’s time that our community commits to the real work, the real solution.
I’m suspicious of a bait and switch. You should be too. What are we really committing to? And does it reflect our values?
Write your Harrisonburg and Rockingham County representatives. Tell them to vote “no” on the newest jail proposal.
Hilary Moore lives in Mount Crawford.
