Open Forum: John Massoud
At the last 6th Congressional District Republican Party of Virginia meeting on Dec. 29, 2022, members of the District Committee – making up the party chairs of the 19 county and city Republican Party units, members of the state Central Committee, and representatives of the sixth Congressional Republican Women, sixth Congressional College Republicans, sixth Congressional District Young Republicans, and the Executive Committee of the Party became the first Congressional District GOP in Virginia to pass a resolution calling for the Virginia Delegation to the Republican National Committee (Virginia Chairwoman Patti Lyman, Virginia Chairman Morton Blackwell, and RPV Chair Rich Anderson) to vote against Ronna Romney McDaniel for a third term as Republican National Committee Chair.
The motion, made by Finance Chair Ken Adams, passed by a 24-4-1 majority. The motion reads as follows:
-----
Motion:
The sixth Congressional District Republican Committee of Virginia calls on Republican National Committeeman Morton Blackwell, Republican National Committeewoman Patti Lyman and Republican State Central Committee Chairman Rich Anderson to vote for any candidate for Republican National Committee Chairman other than Ronna McDaniel.
Current Chairman McDaniel has failed to provide effective leadership at a time when it is desperately needed. What is required now is an RNC Chairman who recognizes the great peril our Country faces. That Chairman must be willing and able to forcefully and relentlessly engage those who would destroy America.
Copies of this Motion shall be sent to Morton Blackwell, Patti Lyman and Rich Anderson. Copies of the Motion shall also be sent to the Republican Congressional District Chairmen in Virginia to encourage other Republican Committees to address the RNC election.
-----
Repeated failures can never be acceptable to a political organization. It is clear that the current leadership of the Republican Party inside Washington DC needs overwhelming change, and it is also clear that Chair McDaniel is not capable of getting the job done. We have lost 3 elections now, and all we are being promised is more of the same. The GOP needs to rebuild our ground operations, and it is clear that Ms. McDaniel is woefully inadequate in getting this done. The GOP needs to be the party of Main Street, not K Street. The 6th Congressional District is not endorsing any particular candidate. But we are saying that the Republican National Committee is broken and needs not only to be fixed, but needs structural change from the ground up.
The sixth Congressional District, which comprises both the Shenandoah Valley and Roanoke and part of the Roanoke Valley of Virginia, are a very conservative district and represent the base of the GOP in Virginia. This motion comes from an outcry from the grassroots of the Virginia Republican Party and shows that all wings of the GOP are fed up with losing and the ineptitude of the Republican National Committee. This motion was crafted after both Unit Chairs inside the District, and I, the District Chair, spoke with hundreds of Republicans in both Valley’s and saw that Republicans of all stripes wanted to win again. There can be no doubt now that the grassroots of the Republican Party demands change. Republicans of all wings of the Party now see this. And it would be wise for Ms. McDaniel to realize this fact and step down so that a more competent leader can emerge and fix what is wrong with the RNC.
John Massoud lives in Strasburg.
