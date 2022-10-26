On Sept. 14, a friend and I arrived in London, where we spent two days before leaving for a visit to Cornwall. Queen Elizabeth’s body had just been brought to the city from Scotland in preparation for her funeral. Although the gates to the Mall were closed, crowds of people milled about Trafalgar Square and down Whitehall, hoping in some way to pay their respects to their Queen. We talked with folks who were planning to spend up to 30 hours in line to pass her coffin. As an American who, if I lived in England, would be a republican (Oh, my goodness! Did I just write that?) — republicans being those who would replace the monarchy with a republic — I felt empathy for those folks but really just wanted to get to Cornwall. That being said, I really did gain a sense of the historic significance of the moment as I talked with English friends about their regard for Queen Elizabeth. Though she had some bad moments, on the whole she served her people for over seven decades — the longest of any British monarch and the longest confirmed reign of any female monarch in history — with nobility.
I reflected on this as I read a passage from the Hebrew scripture — included as the Old Testament in our Christian Bibles — about nobility of leadership. While we may be tempted to shy away from the idea of nobility because of its association with class and position — kings, queens, and wealthy aristocrats — nobility of character is another matter. Nobility, in this sense, refers to the qualities of virtue, decency, honesty, goodness, integrity, magnanimity and trustworthiness — qualities that endeared Queen Elizabeth to her subjects. In the biblical passage to which I refer — Isaiah 32:1-8 — the prophet envisioned a time when his hearers, who had had their share of flawed rulers, would be granted truly noble leaders who would reign in righteousness and justice. They would serve as a “hiding place from the wind, a covert from the tempest, like streams of water in a dry place, like the shade of a great rock in a weary land” (v. 2). Then after contrasting this form of leadership with the leadership of fools (his word, not mine), the prophet concludes, “Those who are noble plan noble things, and by noble things they stand” (v. 8).
In another book I am currently reading, "God, Christ, Church," author Marjorie Suchocki writes of the nature of a just society: “Justice is the inclusive well-being of society; a society has well-being when its structure insures not only that the basic needs of its participants are met, but that each participate can develop his or her human potential to the benefit of self and society.” Noble leadership aims for such a society.
This leads me to wonder how those who are running for office in our nation next month will measure up to that standard. How will they be remembered, if they are remembered at all, a decade from now? Will they be viewed as rocks, coverts, and shelters for beleaguered people; as streams in the dry places of our weary land? Will it be said that they served our people with righteousness and justice? Will it be said, they stood for noble things? If so, I believe ours would become a healthier, happier nation.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
