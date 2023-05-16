On Saturday, I learned how it feels to be turned away at a polling station. For the first time in my 85 years as a citizen of the United States, I was not allowed to vote. It was the result of my own ignorance, of course; and it wasn’t a threatening or intimidating experience. There were no visible weapons and no barking dogs. Everyone involved was cordial and polite. And as I walked away, they bade me a good day. This all was the result of my lack of understanding that the event was a Republican primary election to select a candidate to run for the seat of retiring Rockingham County Supervisor Bill Kyger. Encouraged by a local friend to participate, I agreed, thinking that since one of these candidates may be representing me in the years ahead, I should have some input as to which it is. So, I walked to the Bridgewater indoor tennis facility to cast my vote. Upon the building, I was greeted in a friendly way, and presented my driver’s license to one of the officials in charge. After a minute or so of checking out my identity, he informed me that I was ineligible to vote in this primary because several years ago I had voted in a Democratic primary. I acknowledged that, while I didn’t recall that, it was possible. It’s a free country, after all, and I naively assumed I should be free to vote as I feel convicted. It was understandable, he acknowledged, but I would be able to participate in this primary only if I signed a Renunciation Statement declaring that going forward I would vote only for Republican candidates. Since the chances of my doing that were less than zero, I left, feeling a bit awkward. The last person to shake my hand and thank me for coming was Mr. Driver who seems like a nice fellow.
Now, unschooled as I am about how parties operate, I’m guessing that the same sort of policy adheres in Democratic primaries. Perhaps that’s reasonable, but the experience underscored for me the problems so many Americans face when trying to vote. I am currently reading former U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ 2012 moving life story “Across That Bridge: A Vision for Change and the Future America.” In it he recorded an account of his experiences prior to the passage of the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most important pieces of legislation in the last century — and which is now under serious attack from the party that turned me away last Saturday. In his book, Rep. Lewis described how he and hundreds of others put their bodies on the line in the epicenter of voting rights demonstrations in Selma, Alabama: ”We stood in lines that never moved, carrying signs, singing freedom songs on the green marble courthouse steps, patiently hoping the registrar would open the door and let us in. We waited day in and day out for two years . . . . Although we waited patiently and in peace, our persistence was considered an act of aggression by the sheriff, and he used this as an excuse to condone violence. Hundreds of us were arrested, and some were beaten and taken to jail” (p. 49). As I have indicated above, my experience was much more benign, but no less sobering; for America will never be all that America can be until the right of every eligible citizen to vote without intimidation is secured. As Rep. Lewis also wrote, “The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have to make change in a democratic society.” So, take heed the next time you think your vote doesn’t matter. There are some who would have you sign a loyalty pledge for it.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
