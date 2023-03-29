Open Forum: Joan T. Ford
I am grieving. Once again for the tragedy of school-age children, teachers or staff being gunned down in a place that should be safe and secure.
I am a former parent that was very involved with my PTA and our Local School Board. Monthly attendance at meetings was routine — not as complainers but as caring, concerned parents and citizens in our Pennsylvania community. We were a TEAM--ensuring excellence for our children's education and their environment.
I am now a grandparent to four grandchildren that live in Keezletown, Va., living on a 55 plus community in Harrisonburg, Va. I continue to want to be involved in their schools — two are in Cub Run, two are at Montevideo, with one moving on to Spotswood next year. I honestly cannot say enough positive things about the entire staff in these two schools from hall monitors, cafeteria staff, teachers, teachers aides, assistant principals to the principals. Their dedication, innovation care and expertise is what is coveted by an entire community!
I am not waiting until my heart is broken apart in grief from losing one or more of my grandkids or one of their friends or one of their teachers due to an "active shooter." I am speaking up and trying to do what I CAN do. Today I spoke to the Principal at Cub Run Elementary School. He was most responsive to my concerns and questions. I appreciated his time. He assured me that meetings are held routinely in reference to School Safety and Security. In fact, a meeting will occur tomorrow at Cub Run to discuss such vital topics. Doors are to be locked AT ALL TIMES — NEVER PROPPED OPEN! A propped door is a sign of laziness and disregard for life. Use a Key or Card and lock it promptly. Ideas must be brain-stormed and policies strongly enforced.
I am not today addressing the political issues regarding this controversial topic. I AM addressing how every one of us can speak up, investigate, be observant, CARE! Whether you are a parent, grandparent, relative, neighbor or citizen. DON'T BE SO NAIVE TO THINK IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE! SPEAK UP! Attend a School Board Meeting or call a member and ask what is being done. Require and fight for Security Officers or Resource Officers to be in every school and learning center. Teach your kids to speak up if something just "doesn't seem right." See a propped door?? Check it out. Report it. BE INTENTIONAL AND DEDICATED to the security of our children, their teachers and all who work daily in our schools.
When you notice things ARE BEING DONE to assure school security — Commend your administration and leaders and appreciate them. Expect nothing less for securing lives.
Do not be someone who looks back in grief saying, "I wish I had done something!" Six families tonight are planning funerals in Nashville, Tenn. Do they suffer regret as well?
In Rockingham there are 12 Elementary schools (one is all year round), four Middle Schools, five High Schools and one Learning Center. In the City of Harrisonburg there is one High School (with one being built), two Middle Schools, six Elementary Schools, one Learning Center, one Technical Center and one Vocational School. NONE OF THEM should be recognized or labeled as a "Soft Target." Let's assure there will not be a Columbine or a Sandy Hook or a Covenant Elementary School catastrophe here in our communities.
BECOME INFORMED. SPEAK UP. CARE. BE A SCHOOL DISTRICT SECURITY MODEL.
Joan T. Ford lives in Harrisonburg.
