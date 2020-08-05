One of my favorite comic strips, “Pearls Before Swine” by Stephan Pastis, appears in the Daily News-Record. In the July 17 edition, Pig — in whom there is no guile — says to Goat: “Hey, I was trying to find out what happened to our mayor, but there were no newspapers in the newspaper rack.” Goat — the adult in the strip — replies, “Yeah. There’s no more paper.” “What do you mean?” asks Pig. Goat says, “Not enough people subscribed. Without subscribers, they had no money to put out the newspaper.” Pig says, “And here I thought it came from magic elves.” Goat says, “They just do toys.”
My confession is that I’ve been about as clueless as Pig. Several years ago, being displeased with the right-leaning slant of the editorial page and what I considered a poor choice of front page articles, I canceled my subscription to the DN-R. I looked at it occasionally in the reading room of my retirement village, but I just did not want to continue subsidizing what I considered a right-wing propaganda sheet with a “Snuffy Smith” mentality. I now believe that my decision was small-minded and impulsive. I did not stop to think that one day I might go to the reading room to discover that there was no longer a local newspaper in our city. That is, in fact, a reality in many small cities and towns across America today; and, it’s a tragedy. No, it’s more than that. It’s a sign of a sickness unto death for our democratic way of life. A free press is no luxury; it is a lifeline for a healthy republic. And, though I am not quite as naïve as Pig, I am guilty of putting it at risk in Harrisonburg.
Although I am not perfectly satisfied with the paper’s current bent, the arc is in the right direction. The current editors have developed a gentler tone and appear to be open to a wider range of viewpoints. I have appreciated the publication of several of my own opinion pieces over the past couple of years, even though I have not been a subscriber. I am grateful for that and I would not want to see this important vehicle for local news and public opinion break down. So, before I finished writing this article, I renewed my subscription to the Daily News- Record.
My appeal is this. Join me in subscribing or re-subscribing to the Daily News-Record. You’ve probably been spending less this year than usual, so it won’t break your budget. If you are out of work and cannot afford it, wait awhile. In the meantime write your own opinion pieces and call attention to the needs that you and your neighbors are experiencing in this difficult period. I’m guessing that a flood of opinions as well as a flood of subscriptions would be much appreciated, and would contribute to the well-being of our community. Thanks for your consideration.
Thomas Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
