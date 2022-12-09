Open Forum: Barkley Rosser
On December 6 a memorial service was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for Jiang Zemin, China’s leader between 1989 and 2002, who died at age 96 on November 30. Current leader Xi Jinping fulsomely praised the late Jiang at this service, speaking for 51 minutes, nearly the same amount of time that Jiang did as leader when powerful Deng Xiaoping died.
This is a sensitive moment for Xi in that Jiang’s death occurred in the immediate wake of the largest outbreak of anti-government demonstrations in China since the student uprising in 1989 that led to the deaths of hundreds in Tiananman Square in Beijing in 1989. That demonstration happened after the death of the death of another previous leader, Hu Yaobang, whom the students saw as a more pro-democracy figure than those in power who had not treated Hu with sufficient respect after his death. The more recent demonstrations have focused on the strict lockdowns to combat COVID-19, involving people in 16 different cities of various ages and classes chanting for more general freedom.
Probably Xi has pulled this off, without further demonstrations about his government insufficiently respecting Jiang on his death. Jiang was not as liberal as Hu Yaobang, having been installed in 1989 after the Tiananman Square putdown, reinforcing Party control. But there has been talk that compared to current leader Xi, Jiang looked more liberal, more open to the rest of the world with taking China into the World Trade Organization, encouraging private businesses, allowing more criticism of government policies than now.
In his speech in the service, current leader Xi emphasized parts of Jiang’s career and policies that resemble and arguably support Xi’s current policies and approach, ignoring those parts that do not do so. Pulling this off may cement Xi’s power further in the wake of the 20th Communist Party Congress, where Xi managed to remove nearly all figures who were associated with either Jiang or Xi’s immediate predecessor, Hu Jintao, who was personally humiliated at the Congress by being forcibly removed on its final day.
This also portends the end of the power of older retired leaders who had previously exercised great power through networks of their followers in high positions, this group informally called the “Sitting Committee.” This name takes off on that of the ruling Standing Committee of the Politburo, which has 7 members and is above the 24 member Politburo, which in turn is above the 205 member Central Committee of the Communist Party, which Xi Jinping is the General Secretary of, his most important position of official power, along with being President and Chair of the Military Commission, which makes him commander-in-Chief.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.