Americans, have known for many decades that “Politics is a dirty business” now are finding just how dirty it can be. Once, the majority (regardless of party) voted for America’s best interest. Once our House Judiciary Committee and all others had the power of “Contempt of Congress” for those not answering their questions. Now, so what. As interrogators Congress people fail to get answers. They look foolish, ineffective, inert, without courage ending with “egg on their faces.”
What is one to believe? Who should we believe? We are lied to from the highest office in the land to the lowliest news outlet. Once highly respected, News outlets or Congress people, speak only politically, socially biased words. Integrity, honesty, rarely exists. The last most honorable person to hold the office of President was Jimmy Carter, and we saw how well that worked.
With this image on every television, laptop, cellphone, in the WORLD Americans must ask: How shall this end? Is this really the end of this republic. Certainly an impotent Congress with an all-powerful White House, DOJ, FBI seems to portend poorly for the existence of the republic.
From before the colonies became states the unregulated newspapers were free to print the FACTS was the central factor in a free people and incorruptible government.
Whether the USA was ever an incorrupt nation, is up for debate. But one fact seems evident—if we were corrupt it was not systemic. For most actions of corruption (caught) our local policing (longer than national) and judicial acted to end it. Now, the power seems to be with the MONEY people to be as corrupt as they choose. To be cozy if not “in bed” with the financially upper echelons of the county.
Democrats for as long as I have had family have been known as: The bastions of protection for the downtrodden. To create laws FOR the poor. Separated themselves from the Rockefeller’s, the industry moguls. But the military/industrial complex, that seems have taken HOLD of this country since 1942 and to be the darlings of the DNC.
Are the Republicans in Congress the most rich? Obama upon leaving office was worth about 10 million (supposedly from a book) now has a Martha Vineyard, Hawaii, DC Mansion, each with a 30 million value and 100 million in the bank. Where did that come from? The Clintons made 30,000 dollar/year as governors of Arkansas, reported they OWED money when leaving the White House—now have an accumulated value of nearly a Billion Dollars.
Pelosi, from a political family, currently is worth near ½ billion dollars. The Joe Biden family, he says were poor, now are valued at a bit over 1 billion dollars. I will not forget that the Senate minority leader and spouse is financially in the Obama category. Some DC wealth came from “insider information” and Martha Stewart spent 5 years in a federal jail for that crime? How many more are using their DC positions to acquired wealth beyond YOUR imagination? Why should we trust THEM? DC lawyer will tell them: The image of impropriety is the same as impropriety!
If appears, if your son or daughter aspires to someday to become filthy rich—get into Congress or become President.
How can American men and women making $60,000/year or less believe anyone making this level of money, did it without doing some very, very bad things? How can we the “masses” believe in anything that begins in DC? Or even, believe the evening news.
Wars, at least a dozen since WW, with no desire from the White Houses to win them—what are we to believe? We are told much too often, that we are the military strongest country in the world—yet, we haven’t won a war since 1945. We are the richest country in the world, yet we borrow (currently) 32 plus TRILLION dollar to maintain ourselves. Much of that borrowed money’s interest goes to enhance the military of our greatest enemy. We used 800 thousand borrowed dollars to buy Putin’s oil. That money, obviously went to fight our weapons in Ukraine. Doesn’t that strike anyone with irony?
A confused citizenry, a socially conflicted citizenry, a financially weakened, morally weakened citizenry is ripe for—fill in the blank!
Barbara Lampron lives in Rockingham.
