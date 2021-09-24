Fortunately, throughout our history, the United States has been physically invaded by a foreign enemy very few times. However, we are under a dual attack on our soil at this moment by two adversaries seeking to destroy us. This time it is not an axis of evil comprised of hostile foreign nations, one of whom launched a surprise attack on a U.S. naval base in Hawaii. Rather, we are under direct assault in the homeland by twin enemies of COVID-19 and climate change. According to the CDC, COVID-19 has killed more than 650,000 Americans (which is more Americans killed than in all of our post-Civil War wars combined) and rapidly rising. Climate change is causing soaring temperatures, massive wild fires, drought, and flooding resulting in death and billions of dollars’ worth of destruction.
When America entered World War II after Pearl Harbor, we sent troops into the field, but folks at home also devoted themselves to the war effort. Everyone was expected to do their part to defeat the common enemies. Women entered the workforce in droves to take the jobs men no longer performed because they were overseas fighting. Average citizens were called upon to ration to aid the war effort. Automobiles, tires, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, firewood, nylon, silk, and shoes were rationed. Ration cards were issued limiting families to predetermined quantities of meat, dairy products, coffee, dried fruit, shortening and oils. People grew Victory Gardens to feed themselves. Folks recycled. Because the National Guard was federalized to fight in Europe, a Civilian Guard arose to patrol our coasts watching for enemy vessels and to enforce blackouts. Everyone knew what was at stake and most rallied to fight for the common good. Those who did not were considered to be aiding the enemy.
Today’s wars, and make no mistake they are wars, are different. Medical personnel, firefighters, and other first responders are on the front lines battling (respectively) deadly and destructive disease, fire and flooding. But the rest of us are not unified in the face of common enemies. Whether the cause is social media; which gives every crackpot the opportunity to easily disseminate dangerous nonsense, e.g. vaccines make people magnetic or contain microchips; or opportunistic politicians who tell people not to get vaccinated, not to wear masks, and not to social distance because that is what the voters they hope to court want to hear; too many of us are fighting the wrong fight. Epidemiologists, doctors, climate scientists, shop keepers, responsible politicians and media outlets, and school boards are not the enemy. They are just doing their parts to fight the wars. A virus and climate change are the enemies. Those television and radio talking heads who tell their listeners (i) not to get vaccinated, (ii) not to wear masks, (iii) not to social distance, (iv) that fake vaccine cards are a good idea and/or (v) that climate change is a hoax, or a plot of some kind, are the Tokyo Roses of our day.
The enemies are here. COVID-19 is overflowing hospitals in the South with patients in desperate need of ventilators and climate change is burning the northwest and flooding the central and eastern US. What are we going to do as our country is under attack? Are we going to fight back with every weapon at our disposal or are we going to aid the enemies by attacking those leading our defenses?
Unlike during WWII, today too many people are unwilling to make personal sacrifices for the common good. We all see, on national and local news, scenes of people screaming about their rights when asked to wear a mask or get vaccinated. Precious few of these people mention their responsibilities to the communities within which they live. If people who refuse to get vaccinated and wear masks only killed themselves, that would be tragic enough, but that’s not what is happening. They spread the disease to others, including children, and help create new variants, some of which may ultimately defeat our currently effective vaccines.
The latest reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration are grim, but not apocalyptic. We still have a few years, not decades, to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. But immediate, and likely painful, action is necessary. Our temperate climate, upon which virtually everything we enjoy depends, is at stake. Why would we even consider sacrificing that for the benefit of mass polluters and the politicians who serve them?
Americans fervently hold their opposing beliefs about these dual threats. One day, the battles against these twin adversaries will be won or lost. If we put aside our passions, and focus instead on defeating COVID-19 and climate change, perhaps we can still triumph.
Kirk Becchi lives in Rockingham.
