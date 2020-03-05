The Mueller investigation clearly outlined the way that foreign nations interfered with the political process in this country. The investigators clearly identified the simple way that social media postings by outsiders, prominently Russians, played on the deep political perceptions that people hunt for to solidify their deep political perceptions. Both sides of the political spectrum, Democrat and Republican, were both fed tasty morsels of leftist whines and right-wing rants that would keep them coming back for more. They just plain didn't get what the report spelled out. Both sides wanted the other to be identified as the instigator and creator of the interference.
It's happening again.
A Trump candidate versus a Sanders candidate will ensure that the schism deepens and solidifies. We are hearing through the network media and national press that both are being designated for round two of this emotionally charged, social media enhanced national election. These news outlets love the attention and competition that this plays out. It energizes, it's passionate and it sells.
Wearing blinders that it exists in the form that it exists rather than labeling it for what it is only further divides the land of the free and the home of the brave.
What is the solution?
Put restrictions on social media?
What are you crazy? This is America; we aren't supposed to restrict free speech. Even though many hide behind the guise of embracing selective political diversities as long as it enhances the ideologies of the home team or bending over to recognize meeting the needs of the marginalized.
Re-evaluate the two-party system of elections?
With the current political structure, the Republican and Democrat politburos would rather kill than see that happen. Keep the lemmings from deviating in any way, shape or form, and march in step with the rest of the party regardless of the will or geographic location of the constituency.
Bite the bullet and wait it out for the opportunity to identify and address what is going on in truth? Keep in mind the media has a product to sell you and knows how to package it.
A common enemy has historically brought people together. Benevolent dictator Emperor Halie Selassie banded Ethiopia together to bring it out of the dark ages and into the 20th century pushing back an Italian invasion led by Mussolini prior to WWII. WWII and the rise of the Third Reich and the Axis brought the U.S. together. The numbing shock of 9/11 opened the eyes of the nation to a terrorist threat that is still rippling through this country.
Read the Mueller report. Discount the emotional tugs, rants and the "this will blow your mind" on social media. Understand that the division that is taking place is a distraction to what makes a country, a country, a state, a state and a community, a community.
Kim Austin lives in Mount Sidney.
