This is about a journey of nine years with my wife, Jeanne Rae, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2013 and passed away Jan. 20, 2020.
In 2011, Jeanne started to have problems remembering things and getting confused so she stopped driving her car.
In 2012, we decided to sell our house in Weyers Cave and move to White Birch near Bridgewater. We moved into an independent residence with a garage. I took over being Jeanne’s caregiver shortly after a year and did all the housework. She seemed to enjoy all this attention and was very cooperative.
I had a problem at times with her rising out of her chair, getting in and out of bed, washing her hands, turning out lights and using her hands to eat her food. At times she was confused about when it was time to dress and undress, but I was there to help her.
After two years, I found a private room at Emeritus Assisted Living (now Brookdale) for Jeanne in their Memory Care Unit. She moved in and liked it. I found a nice apartment only 2 miles from her at Chestnut Ridge Apartments. I hanged three of her paintings on the wall of her room. She was a very talented artist years ago. While there she was on blended food as she had a problem swallowing. She also had a problem remembering complete sentences.
Then in 2015 I transferred Jeanne to Willow Estates in Penn Laird and I moved into my apartment. She adjusted very well there and enjoyed the visits from several church groups and their music. She used to play the auto harp and taught a Bible study class years ago. Jeanne did very well for several years but began to get worse by the end of 2019, when she was put on hospice care.
Then on Jan. 20, 2020, Jeanne wouldn’t eat and wasn’t responding to my daily attention to her. Jessica from hospice came in and stayed with her after I went home to eat. After my supper, Jessica called me to tell me that Jeanne had passed away. I went right away to see Jeanne and to thank Jessica for calling me right away.
Jeanne and I were married during all of my 21 years in the U.S. Navy. We had four children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. We had a good life together for 66 years.
Roger Rae lives in Harrisonburg.
(2) comments
Thank you for sharing your experience, and experience that falls upon many families. You have set a wonderful example of a loving, deeply caring spouse. May God bless you and bless your family.
Roger, thank you for submitting your letter, and this wonderful tribute to your wife. I am sorry for your loss, and will keep you in my prayers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.