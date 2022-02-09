Thirty years ago, while a student at the Senior U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., my fellow classmates and I witnessed an incredible phenomenon. The once-feared “Bear” of the Soviet Union which we had trained all of our respective careers to engage and to defeat on the land, sea, and air imploded in front of our very eyes. The once all-powerful and feared “Evil Empire” was no more.
As many of you may recall, this did not come about by accident but rather through the determination and strong resolve of then President Ronald Reagan. Before President Reagan no other U.S. president had openly declared a stated policy of victory over the Soviet Union.
Upon assuming office Reagan knew that rather than appease the Soviet Union as many of his predecessors had done, tyrants only respect power, be it perceived or actual. Reagan set about to break the Soviet Union primarily through his vision of the implementation of Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), an anti-ballistic missile program that was designed to shoot down Soviet nuclear missiles in space. Otherwise known as “Star Wars,” SDI technology sought to create a space-based shield that would render nuclear missiles obsolete.
The Strategic Defense Initiative was ultimately most effective not as an anti-ballistic missile defense system, but rather as a propaganda tool which put intense military and economic pressure on the Soviet Union to fund their own anti-ballistic missile system. This strategy was proved to be effective because, during the 1980s, the Soviet economy was teetering on the brink of disaster.
At the time American scientists were not even sure if SDI technology could be developed, and an operational system could ever be deployed. But, despite repeated attempts by the Soviets in subsequent arms control negotiations to block SDI, Reagan stood firm and despite repeated pressure from even his own advisers he did not back down. Although this may not have been the sole factor that led up to the downfall of the U.S.S.R., the message was clear — the United States would no longer appease our potential adversaries.
More than any other strategy, his unwavering commitment to SDI convinced the Soviets that they could never win an arms race and forced Gorbachev to end the Cold War peacefully at the bargaining table and not on the battlefield.
Compare this moment in history 30 years ago to what is taking place today on the international stage, President Vladimir Putin recently called the dissolution of the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.” It therefore comes as no surprise that he now seems to be on the verge of reinvading Ukraine. Meanwhile President Xi of China has openly stated he plans to unify China through the seizure of Taiwan as part of the People's Republic of China’s long plan to achieve hegemony.
Rather than appease them, let’s take a lesson from the playbook of Ronald Reagan 30 years ago. Tyrants only respect one thing, and that is raw power, either the threat or its swift application. As we saw recently in Syria, once a red line is crossed without consequences, threats are merely idle words.
President Biden’s prediction in his Jan. 19 press conference that Russia will invade Ukraine — “My guess is he will move in” only emboldens dictators like the former KGB agent Vladmir Putin. In addition, his comment “Putin has to do something” only shows his weakness and in the face of adversity. These comments may have already given Russia the green light to attack — we shall see.
When the former Soviet Union dissolved, Ukraine possessed the world’s third largest nuclear arsenal. In exchange for the dismantling of these weapons in order that they not fall into the hands of Russia, the United States agreed to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine. So, like or not we are obligated to protect Ukraine from a Russian incursion.
The way to deal with Putin is by closing down his Nord Stream pipeline and shutting Russia out of the dollar-based international banking system. These kinds of brute economic sanctions are something that would surely get Putin's attention and do great damage to his faltering economy.
While the Cold War may have ended, the fight for freedom is never over. It is a never-ending battle not for the faint of heart that must be waged year after year, generation after generation. President Biden, let us not be forced to relearn the hard lessons of the past by those in power who would rather appease than stand up to an international bullies such as Russia and China.
As Thomas Jefferson stated, “Eternal Vigilance is the price of liberty” — words our president should heed.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
