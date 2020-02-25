Four moral housing principles:
1. No one should be homeless.
2. Large homes should be occupied by large households.
3. Smaller homes should be occupied by smaller households.
4. Empty nesters should consider downsizing or taking in extra occupants.
We hear a lot of talk these days about a shortage of affordable housing, but is there an actual lack of living space or simply a lack of equitable access to it?
As I travel around Harrisonburg, I see homeless people almost every day, as well as expansive mega-homes with multiple bedrooms and baths that are often inhabited by only one or two people.
What's wrong with this picture?
Meanwhile there are many modest homes, apartments, townhouses and duplexes in the neighborhood that provide adequate housing to individuals and small families, along with many mobile homes and other older dwellings in various states of repair. At the same time, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has hundreds of people on its waiting list for subsidized housing, and those on low incomes are finding it ever more difficult to find a house or apartment they can afford.
According to a local United Way-funded ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report, a family of two adults and two children in our area needs a combined income of $66,180 in order to meet housing and other living costs. But based on information available from Trulia.com there are very few three-bedroom homes available for rent for under $1,000 a month, and an equal shortage of homes that can be purchased for under $200,000.
Here are some things we empty nesters and others with more space and more assets than we really need might do to help:
1. Put our home on the market and purchase or rent a smaller place, including the option of some seniors moving into independent living facilities at a retirement community. This would make more homes (and more bedrooms) available to growing families and encourage us all to downsize and get rid of some of our surplus in a way that would make things a lot easier on our children and others when we pass on.
2. Take in international or exchange students or offer hospitality to other individuals who need a bedroom on a short-term or long-term basis.
3. Make our homes available to organizations like Oxford House or some other kind of group home for persons in recovery or with special needs -- or turn it into a homeless shelter! I know there are zoning issues that could get in the way, but our community should be able to work together to make reasonable accommodations to make more moral housing available.
4. Join with others in the community in efforts to help make existing housing more energy efficient, thus reducing housing costs and helping save the environment.
Harrisonburg is known as the "Friendly City." I hope that means being hospitable to the least of these and not just to the most wealthy of these.
Harvey Yoder lives in Rockingham.
