Robert M. Gates served with distinction as secretary of Defense under Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. I served in the Pentagon under his tenure, and he was known to all as a pragmatic, deliberate and consensus-oriented leader who didn’t shoot from the hip. As a career CIA analyst who eventually worked his way up through the ranks to become director, he was extremely thorough not only in his assessment of raw intelligence data, but in his judgment of individuals. In short, Robert M. Gates was not your typical fat cat-donor political appointee.
In his 2014 memoir “Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War,” Gates stated, “I think he (Joe Biden) has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” He also subsequently reaffirmed that judgment of our current commander-in-chief again in 2019, also added when queried whether Biden would be an effective president, Gates responded, “I don't know.” Hardly an extraordinarily strong endorsement of future President Biden.
Fast-forward to 2020 and we can see Gates’ 2014 opinion vindicated by world events.
President Bill Clinton hosted an Israeli-Palestinian summit during his first year in the White House. President Barack Obama appointed a Middle East peace envoy on his second full day in office. And before his swearing-in, Donald J. Trump vowed to secure an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal “which no one else has managed to get.” But when President Biden took office in January, he expressed little interest in pursuing an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. Biden’s stand-back-and-watch approach to the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict has only exacerbated that conflict; his only concrete action has been to provide increased aid to the Palestinians, vice our ally, Israel.
In addition, the president’s assessment of the U.S.’s main competitor and adversary — the Peoples Republic of China — clearly conflicts with reality. During the 2020 campaign, then-candidate Biden stated “China was “not competition” for the U.S. In addition, he expressed skepticism that China could eventually match or surpass the U.S. as a world superpower and economic force: “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” the former vice president said. “I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks.”
Really? U.S. China policy is simply to dither and play nice with an adversary who makes no bones about surpassing us as the world’s dominant superpower within the next 20 years? As if they’ll somehow start to like us, and go easy on their new buddies?
Despite “talking tough” to his counterpart Vladimir Putin, President Biden demanded no accountability for the Russian crime syndicate that held the U.S. Eastern Seaboard’s Colonial pipeline for ransom. And the Russian hacks continue to mount as this is written.
The most important takeaway from the recent G7 and NATO summits in Europe was not President Biden’s many embarrassing and unsettling mental lapses and rambling, but the clear message that the United States is returning to the Obama-Biden era “America Last” foreign policy that puts the interests of multilateral institutions (think WHO and the IMF) and international partnerships (primarily our EU and Saudi “allies”) above the interests of the American people.
Without question, President Biden has single-handedly created a crisis of epic proportions at our southern border. The immigration policies of the previous administration were capriciously dismantled on Day One of the Biden-Harris administration, resulting in an influx of hardened criminals that has already dispersed across the United States. Vice President Harris was dispatched to speak to the leaders of Central America. Her hubris and ethnocentrism were soundly rebuffed by those leaders, and she was reminded in no uncertain terms that the Biden administration’s “welcome mat” is responsible for the current morass.
President Biden also recently stated that the greatest threat facing America was global warming — because “the Pentagon told him that in 2009.” Having spent over 30 years in uniform, I can assure you that with both Russian and Chinese ICBMs continuously targeting key U.S. military and civilian infrastructure targets, “global warming” is by no means our biggest threat.
Perhaps most amazingly, the president’s unilateral decision to “telegraph” in advance the complete withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan has already led to a rapid collapse of Afghan military forces and threatens the democratic government in Kabul. Cruelly, scant provisions were made to rescue the thousands of native Afghas who aided the U.S. effort, and who are now left behind to the tender mercies of the vengeful Taliban. Billions of your tax dollars and thousands of young American lives have thus been sent, callously, to the ashcan of history.
Though he would not be pleased to hear it, Secretary Gates was right all along. And I’ll bet you a paycheck that his misgivings will continue to prove prescient.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
