A Review Of 'Oppenheimer'

Open Forum: Steven Carpenter
It has been more than a decade since I wrote a movie review for publication and at least that long since I’ve seen a film as good as "Oppenheimer." Don’t let its three-hour length dissuade you. It’s fast pace and sheer intensity is sure to keep your interest. There is a spot, about half way through the movie — just before they test the nuclear bomb — when the plot slows and you can take a restroom break.
Striking Irish-born actor Cillian Murphy stars in the titular role as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who directed the Manhattan Project at the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico during World War II. Oppenheimer has been called the “father of the atomic bomb.”
The film includes an all-star cast comprised of: Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, an Army Corp of Engineers officer who built the Pentagon and oversaw the Manhattan Project; Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s hard drinking wife Kitty; Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the egotistical head of the Atomic Energy Commission — who oversaw the development of the American atomic arsenal after WW II; and Casey Affleck as Boris Pash, head of security for the Manhattan Project.
The film tells two stories. The first is about the U.S.’s frantic effort to build an atomic bomb before Germany. The other tells the tale of Oppenheimer’s personal loves and losses. It contains many dramatic elements including the bitter rivalry between Oppenheimer, the scientist, and Strauss, the politician; as Strauss seeks to destroy Oppenheimer’s reputation while promoting his own ambition to become Secretary of Commerce. A similar rivalry plays out on screen between practical and theoretical physicists. It may seem boring, but it was far from it when one scientist warned that setting off an atomic bomb could start a chain reaction which would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world. That question sits heavily on both Oppenheimer’s and General Gore’s minds during the detonation of the first test bomb in the New Mexico desert and continues as a theme throughout the film, which ponders the challenges of using nuclear weapons.
The film deals with complex scientific material but interjects romantic elements. It also looks back on the dark days of the McCarthy era in American history.
However, the theme which most caught my attention was the conundrum faced between developing and using nuclear weapons. At one point Oppenheimer is questioned whether it is right to put such a devastating weapon in the hands of the U.S. military. He replies with words to the effect, “I don’t know if the U.S. can be trusted with the bomb. I do know we are in a race with the Nazis and I know what it means for the Nazis to have a bomb.” One scene poignantly depicts Oppenheimer’s visit to the Oval Office to be congratulated by President Truman for helping to end of the war. Truman wants to expand Los Alamos but Oppenheimer tells him to “give it back to the Indians.” The scientist tells the president, “I feel like I have blood on my hands.” Truman scornfully dismisses him saying, “Get that cry baby out of my office!” Oppenheimer had become a nuclear pacifist, defined by the Oxford Dictionary as: “The belief that a war involving nuclear weapons is not a winnable or 'just' war, and is unjustified because of the uniquely devastating consequences.” In a documentary, recorded decades after the war, Oppenheimer recalled seeing Trinity explode and thinking of the Gita or Hindu scripture, where Krishna exclaims, “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
By the middle 1980s the Catholic church, most mainline Protestant denominations, and the late Reverend Billy Graham, once called the most respected man in America, had all embraced nuclear pacifism. In contrast to the U.S. policy of Mutually Assured Destruction, church leaders advocated that “nuclear deterrence should be used as a step toward progressive disarmament.”
We live in the atomic age. We cannot put the genie back in the bottle. However, we can advocate that our political leaders adopt a “No First Use” policy. NFU means a nation pledges not to use nuclear weapons, or other weapons of mass destruction, except as a second strike in retaliation to an attack which used atomic bombs or WMDs. Currently only China and India have embraced NFU. Notably, in 2000 Russia renounced former Premier Brezhnev’s 1993 NFU promise saying Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons “in response to large-scale conventional aggression.” NATO and the U.S. have refused to pledge NFU. In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, it would behoove NATO and Russia to renegotiate such an agreement and back away from a situation which could result in World War III with the potential to exterminate human life.
Steven Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
(1) comment
With the incompetence I see in Washington D.C. all hope is lost on WW3 not happening...how soon is the real question. I was hoping to see my grand children grow up but thats not a given anymore!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.