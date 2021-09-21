Laws restricting abortions have so far proven to have only a limited effect, partly because they have unfairly focused almost entirely on women carrying unwanted pregnancies. So what if we enacted legislation that would place primary responsibility for such pregnancies on the men who cause them?
Conception is, after all, at least as likely to result from men aggressively pursuing women in pursuit of their sexual pleasure as from women actively seducing men for that reason. Yet, it is women who have had to deal with most of any unwanted consequences.
And one man can potentially impregnate scores of women in a year's time, whereas a woman can become pregnant and give birth only once during that same time period. That fact alone should be reason enough to shift our focus to regulating male behaviors and choices.
At the very least one good place to start would be to enact laws requiring men seeking a sexual partner to provide proof of having had a vasectomy and/or be responsible for making sure a woman doesn’t become pregnant against her wishes.
It would also only be fair to require a man to provide financial support for every woman he impregnates, starting from the moment fetal cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, say at six weeks into a pregnancy. In other words, adequate child support should be mandated from the time an embryo exhibits signs of having a human heartbeat. Thus an expectant mother would be assured of adequate prenatal and postnatal care through regulations explicitly spelled out by law and strictly enforced. Better yet, why not have people marry first, then prepare to become responsible and loving parents?
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl who has the legal right to choose whether to wear a mask in school and/or to get vaccinated for COVID should also, in my opinion, have the right to choose whether to carry a child conceived against her will through coercion or manipulation by some aggressive predator.
Having said that, I join with pro-life-minded women and men everywhere who advocate for honoring and protecting life from the moment of conception, with abortions performed only in cases of incest, rape, or for significant medical or health reasons, and not used as just another means of birth control. But think about it, isn’t it high time for those of us who will never conceive or carry a child, planned or otherwise, to make sure that all of the men who cause these pregnancies are made fully accountable and responsible for their actions and choices?
If this were to become the case, I predict there would be precipitous drop in our abortion numbers. Or am I missing something?
Harvey Yoder lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.