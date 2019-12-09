Some may be tempted to dismiss the climate change-driven wildfires in California as a liberal state problem. But climate change doesn’t discriminate based upon political persuasion. Rather, it hurts us all.
Republican leaning Alaska and Florida are located in opposite corners of North America. In addition to being geographically distant, those states are known for divergent attractions. Alaska is pictured largely as an unspoiled winter wonderland and many people view Florida as a tropical paradise. But these diverse states share a tragic commonality. They are each on the front line of climate change.
According to the International Arctic Research Center, Alaska is warming at approximately 2.5 times the rate of the lower 48 states. Sea ice cools Alaska. A recent study found that sea ice volume Arctic-wide is about 47% lower than the average from 1979-2018. Alaska’s permafrost is melting, which in turn is undermining the structures and roads built upon it. Melting permafrost releases even more carbon into the atmosphere. Die-offs among sea birds, gray whales, seals, mussels and krill are being reported.
In Florida, studies have shown that climate change increased the amount of rainfall during hurricanes and caused hurricanes to stall out, i.e. hover, instead of moving through, resulting in greater damage to the affected places. Florida’s coral reefs are being attacked by coral bleaching, ocean acidification, disease, and pollution. Algae blooms, like red tide, cost Florida counties $90 million in 2018. Miami is experiencing tidal flooding on sunny days. Sea water is creeping toward the Biscayne Bay Aquifer, which supplies 90 percent of South Florida’s drinking water.
The threat is global. For people who find scientific journals long, boring, and loaded with wonky jargon, in November 2019, a document entitled “World Scientists’ Warning on a Climate Emergency” was published. The paper succinctly stated “We declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency.” Admirers of plain speakers should appreciate the scientists’ directness.
Also in November, the medical journal The Lancet published a report stating that if climate change is left unabated it will adversely and disproportionately affect every child alive today and those yet to be born. Those children will live to see a planet which will be 7.2 degrees warmer than today. While that may not sound like much of a change, they will “experience more heatwaves, stronger storms, the spread of infectious disease, and see climate change intensify mass migration, extreme poverty, and mental illness.”
The Lancet report doesn’t say that our children are condemned to suffer the adverse effects described. Instead, the report states that we can mitigate and adapt to climate change if we rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, commit to decarbonization, encourage healthier lifestyles (i.e. biking and walking), invest in evidence-based climate change surveillance and adaption, and improve resilient infrastructure and preparedness.
The time for ignoring climate change for reasons unrelated to the science, or pretending it’s someone else’s problem, are long past.
Kirk Becchi lives in Rockingham.
