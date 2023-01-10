Open Forum: Jonathan Kiser
With 2023 now upon us, this is an opportune time to reflect on important progress accomplished in the Shenandoah Valley this past year and be reminded how critical it is for public officials and those they serve to execute smart growth (planned economic and community development that curbs sprawl and worsening environmental conditions) and historic preservation principals.
Examples of 2022 accomplishments include:
- Rockingham County Board of Supervisors' unanimous rejection of the proposed mega truck stop at the Mauzy exit off I-81 (D-NR, 8/24/22). This collaborative community-public officials' effort established a threshold whereby future development proposals should only be considered if there is access to existing municipal water and sewer infrastructure.
- Shelving the proposed high-density development in Mt. Crawford due to traffic congestion concerns and impacts on the town's water and sewer. (DN-R, 11/7/22).
- Initiation of the Rockingham County comprehensive plan update (DN-R, 1/5/23), with >2,400 community members thus far expressing the need to protect and improve the area's way of life by applying smart growth principles.
- The Eagles club strives to replace the water wheel on the historic Spengler Mill in Strasburg (DN-R, 12/30/22).
Moving forward, here are some efforts that should be pursued:
1) An evergreen tree planting campaign along the I-81 corridor south of Harrisonburg to hide the multitude of big boxes (e.g., Interchange cpad8, Wal-Mart distribution center) that have been allowed to proliferate.
2) Placement of "Keep Right Except To Pass" signage and other inexpensive upgrades on I-81, fully described in the DN-R on 2/5/20 (See: Simple Changes That Will Effectively Improve I-81 Safety).
3) Improved traffic signal synchronization! The U.S. DOT cites the following benefits of well-timed lights: 1) Fewer accidents; 2) Less congestion, more time savings; 3) Less fuel consumption, less air pollution, improved air quality; 4) Less aggressive behavior, including red-light running; 5) Less pressure to construct additional road capacity. Places where better synchronization is needed (not all-inclusive): a) Harrisonburg: Erikson Avenue/Stone Spring Road and Route 42 through the Route 33 signals; b) Harrisonburg: W. Gay Street and North Liberty through N. Mason Streets; c) Harrisonburg/Rockingham County: Port Republic Road and Neff through Boyers Roads; d) Dayton: Route 42 and Eberly Road through Mason Street; and e) Timberville: Route 42 and Granny Smith Drive through Route 211.
4) Closing the "within permitted use" loophole that allows property owners to tear down historic structures without adequate public feedback. Examples of this often overnight practice include the razing of the Shops at Mauzy (built in the early 1800s) along Route 11 (replaced by yet another Dollar General) and the Haas house at 741 S. Main in Harrisonburg by JMU (DN-R, 4/8/22). Creating a local historic district(s) would help, and local land-use and zoning laws should be immediately strengthened to protect historic buildings.
5) Tightened area zoning requirements and establishment of better building design guidelines to prevent haphazard development that can readily alter unique community character. Developers should be incentivized to adapt older buildings to new uses or adopt compatible design guidelines for new construction. Scenic America suggests 1) Offering matching funds to homeowners and businesses for building rehabilitation; 2) Tax breaks to occupy restored buildings; and 3) Grants for landscaping, restoration, and/or maintenance. For example, the Town of New Market could use such incentives to attract a microbrewery or similar establishment, perhaps in the old theatre building now for sale at 9357 Congress Street, in its efforts to diversify and stimulate the local economy.
6) Prevent the creation of global warming Urban Heat Islands (i.e., an umbrella of air over built-up areas warmer than the air surrounding it). USEPA endorses: 1) Reducing off-street, heat-producing parking lots and using porous paving materials (not impervious asphalt); 2) Compact, pedestrian-oriented development with on-street parking; 3) The preservation, planting, and maintenance of trees and vegetation. Trees planted along roadways and sidewalks can decrease vehicle emissions and filter air pollution. One large shade tree produces enough cooling to match the output of 10 room-sized air conditioners operating 20 hours a day! Rooftop gardens absorb heat, improve building attractiveness, and reduce energy costs.
7) All proposed new developments should be required to include: 1) Nearby tie-in with existing municipal water and sewer system(s); 2) Sidewalks; 3) Bike paths; 4) Open space for community activities; 5) Sufficient surrounding road infrastructure established in advance of new development groundbreaking; 6) Adequate on-street parking to minimize global warming parking lots; 7) Easy access to public transportation, shopping, and so on; 8) A plan demonstrating minimization of light pollution (e.g., limit neon signs); and 9) A net gain in the number of large shade trees on the property (including preserving those existing and newly planted). Future growth in targeted areas such as Bridgewater, Broadway, Harrisonburg, and Elkton should include these and other multi-use principles. For example, the view shed along the east side of Route 42 between Broadway and Timberville should be preserved. No development should be allowed if it will have any adverse impact on sensitive environmental ecosystems (e.g., Smith Creek, Blacks Run, Shenandoah River). No leapfrog sprawl patterns of development, especially along dangerous corridors such as Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) between Harrisonburg and Elkton.
8) Curbing the placement of new cell towers that will adversely impact scenic views. Scenic America recommends: 1) Encouraging landowners to donate conservation easements prohibiting towers; 2) Tax breaks or reduced permit fees to companies agreeing to disguise towers or co-locate with other towers, ideally behind hilltops that effectively hide them; 3) A moratorium on new tower construction allowing time to develop regulations, like Albemarle County, limiting tower visual impacts.
9) All comprehensive plans should include a goal, with defined incremental target dates, for achieving sustainable carbon neutrality (i.e., the amount of carbon dioxide emissions generated in an area (e.g., from vehicles, commercial operations) are reduced by an equal amount by other means (e.g., tree plantings, recycling, energy conservation)).
Calling all public officials, citizens, non-profits, fraternal and service organizations, developers, and other stakeholders to take an active role in protecting, improving, and properly planning for growth that will preserve the history, scenic beauty, and cultural identity of the Valley. Let's do this in a smart, sustainable way!
Jonathan Kiser lives in Rockingham.
(1) comment
Dream on…..and on…and on.
