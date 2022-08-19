Twenty years ago, when my wife and I visited Harrisonburg for a job interview, we weren’t sure we wanted to move from Washington, D.C., to a tiny town in western Virginia. The job interview went well, and the position seemed like a great fit, but was Harrisonburg a good fit too? We weren’t sure until we walked downtown, circled Court Square and saw the recently expanded Massanutten Regional Library. That significant investment of public funds gave us the assurance that Harrisonburg was not a city in decline but was prospering and adapting to the ever-changing needs of its citizens. I accepted the job and we never looked back. We have fully embraced this community.
Twenty years later, the city has a new opportunity to invest in a public facility, enhance service to its citizens, and improve its image. Andrew “A.J.” Morris, Harrisonburg’s aquatics manager, and his team have a vision for the future of the Westover Pool. Recently, Brian Mancini, Harrisonburg’s director of parks and recreation, was successful in renovating the pool deck, adding a splash pad and several awning structures. Children have enjoyed frolicking in the fountain and getting drenched under the tipping bucket. Their next vision is to upgrade the pool enclosure from a pressurized inflatable dome to a retractable plexiglass structure.
The present diving pool cover is almost 20 years old and is nearing the end of its useful life. Recently, it has required extensive patching to maintain its air integrity. It must be airtight to hold the one to two atmospheric pressures needed to keep it inflated in wind or snow. The dome takes one to two weeks to erect, using 40 people to drag it into place across the diving pool. Because it tears easily, they cannot use cranes or other machinery to put it up but rather rely on manpower. Once in place, the air and water are heated to the low 80s, but the walkway used to access the pool from the building is not air-conditioned and can be quite cold.
Ironically, swimming is a winter sport. Many groups use the domed diving pool between early November and the end of February, including Harrisonburg, Spotswood, East Rockingham, and Broadway high schools, dive teams from all over Rockingham County, Eastern Mennonite University’s triathlon team, a master’s swim team, a private swim team, lap swimmers and others. A.J. told me, “We’ve seen a huge spike in lap swimming since we opened during COVID. At the time, we were one of the few safe swimming options.” The aquatics center operates between 5:45 a.m. and 9 p.m. most days. Presently there is more demand than available pool time. A.J. would like to upgrade the diving pool roof, from its aging and cumbersome inflatable dome to a permanent retractable plexiglass structure, like NFL stadiums in Houston, Glendale, Indianapolis and Dallas.
Ideally, it would extend over both the diving and Olympic pools, thereby greatly expanding pool space during the winter months, thus allowing the city to meet the many demands placed on the facility. As a minimum, the inflatable dome must be replaced.
A.J. and his assistant Ryan Flippo recently traveled to North Carolina to inspect a covered pool there. They were impressed by its ability to retract in less than two minutes. The roof would be on in the winter and off in the summer. During the fall and spring, it could be retracted on sunny days to provide a more pleasant swimming experience, even on cool days, because water in the dive pool can be heated to the low 80s.
Of course, such a structure is expensive. A.J. estimates it would cost about $4.5 million to cover both pools but much less for just the smaller diving pool. A.J. would like to see the city implement a “Swim by Two” program to introduce all public school children to the water and give them the ability to swim, or at least stay afloat, by second grade. You may recall this spring two brothers drowned while canoeing in the Page County Government Pond. If the Olympic pool were covered, such a program would be possible, thus greatly enhancing children’s water safety.
A.J. will submit a capital improvement plan within the Parks and Recreation Department for the described project with his boss’ support. A.J. remarked, “You never know if you don’t ask.” He is hopeful such a project might be funded since Harrisonburg recently received $24 million in American Rescue Plan Act, funds which allowed the city to meet several more pressing needs, including a fifth fire station to be built and a homeless shelter.
As a frequent pool user, I’m squarely behind A.J.'s vision for a significant upgrade to the Westover aquatics center.
Steven P. Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
