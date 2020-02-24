On Presidents Day, suffering from the pain of a persistent toothache, an equally persistent heartache over the nonstop abuse of power and position by No. 45 and the pandering of some of our evangelical brethren to him, I decided to take a walk. For this I chose a course not previously taken — through Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg. As I walked briskly along the well-defined path, I began to relax. The weather was mild. The trees were still resting, but bushes were beginning to leaf out, reminding me of the rhythms of nature. Then, a little past halfway around the track, I came upon an unexpected sight — a labyrinth constructed by Scout Troop No. 42 lined with stones donated by Frazier Quarry.
As I entered that sacred space, I slowed my pace, breathed more slowly and deeply, and did my best to let go of my jumbled thoughts and troubled spirit. Making my way toward the center, I was taken into my center and recalled the rich heritage of our faith that has spawned labyrinths in great cathedrals, monastic communities and in public spaces as this one in Hillandale Park, or in the Edith Carrier arboretum at JMU or on the western hillside of the EMU campus. While walking the labyrinth, I became aware that my toothache had subsided and my spirit was experiencing the calmness offered by Jesus: “Come unto me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28). I recalled the words on the banner hanging in the church where I preached the previous Sunday: “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10); and that remarkable promise of Moses to the children of Israel when they were trapped between the sea and the approaching Egyptian army: “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still” (Exodus 14:14). Walking the labyrinth renewed in me the sense of calmness and serenity I needed that day.
I came away from my walk wishing two things.
First, I hope that others will try this exercise. You don’t have to be a theist or even religious to enjoy its benefits. In his book “On the Brink of Everything,” Quaker educator and social activist Parker Palmer writes about the “inner life” that such contemplative moments afford: “I mean a largely silent, solitary process of reflection that helps us reclaim the ‘ground of our being’ and root ourselves in something larger and truer than our own egos.” Most of us could benefit from that.
Second, that my Christian brothers and sisters who think it necessary to flex their political muscles and wield their polemical pens in support of the rapacious policies of No. 45 will consider trying the same exercise — taking a walk and reclaiming the promise of Hebrew prophet, Isaiah: “In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength” (Isaiah 30:15). In that state, perhaps we will be less troubled and more compassionate with each other.
Thomas Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
