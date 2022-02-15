Thanks to DN-R for recent news items and letters to the editor about affordable housing. There have been many good suggestions sent to the Planning Commission and to the members of City Council. Recently, Mr. Darrel Hostetter wrote about building some tiny houses for the homeless population, room rentals, boarding houses made available, or empty apartments that could be made available on a temporary or emergency basis. I recently recommended to the Planning Commission that the city build LEED-certified units appropriate for older individuals with accessible doors, windows, showers, etc. These older folks could then move from their three- and four-bedroom homes, sell to young families with children. With the domino effect of young families moving out of apartments or rental units, allowing lower income individuals more housing options.
As a person of faith and a longtime member of the Interfaith Association of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, I get emails from the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy in Richmond. Their director, Kim Bobo, writes: “We continue to support six affordable housing budget amendments (three each in the House and Senate). The first set of budget amendments call for money for building affordable housing through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund. Governor Youngkin has put $230 million in his proposed budget. The second set of budget amendments is for funding a newly created rental assistance voucher program. The third set is for the pilot reparative homeownership program. We are hopeful about all these amendments and will be sending alerts out to the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee in the next few days. Given the process thus far, we think we might get the ball over the goal line on affordable housing.”
After nearly two hours of discussion and public input, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission voted to support a proposal for a new 80-unit affordable housing apartment complex on Lucy Drive. This is not student housing.
I have just read Woda Cooper Cos. letter addressed to the assistant director of community development in Harrisonburg. They have received many Affordable Housing Industry Awards in Georgia, Michigan, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The senior vice president refers to the Due Diligence Study, that was done by the NIMBY’s, sent to the Planning Commission and City Council members, opposing this project called Simms Pointe. He explains how this study was expressly developed to show their company in a negative light.
It’s game time now. It’s time for City Council to approve this project on Feb. 22 and get more affordable units built in our “Friendly City." It’s time for City Council to approve the proposed Edge Apartments Complex on March 8, in order to get the ball over the goal line on affordable housing!
Ramona Sanders lives in Harrisonburg.
