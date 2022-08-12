I was delighted to read Jim Peters’ Open Forum, "Can We Agree on One Thing?" (DN-R, Monday, Aug. 8). I agree that we should agree on some things, and that free and fair elections are one of these. And both Democrats and Republicans appear to be quite certain that our electoral process is under threat from the other side.
As a lifelong scientist and teacher, I am a big fan of facts. I tell my students that while everyone is entitled to their own opinion, that opinion is only as good as the facts that support it. And nobody is entitled to their own facts.
There is no doubt that Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 election, but Trump won the electoral vote and Clinton conceded. There were some investigations into some small-scale irregularities but no facts came to light to change this result.
There was a question about Russian meddling in the election, and as Mr. Peters points out, $32 million was spent to produce the Mueller report. Wikipedia summarizes some results as Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was illegal and occurred "in sweeping and systematic fashion" but was welcomed by the Trump campaign as it expected to benefit from such efforts.
The Department of Justice (another institution in which we would all like to have faith) declined to investigate further, and later events have precluded a return to this issue. I note, however, that Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s previous job was to get pro-Putin oligarchs elected in Belarus and Ukraine, and it appears clear to many of us that he then came to the USA to do the same.
The 2020 election was as free and fair as any in this country. The Electoral College, gerrymandering, and voter suppression (among others) are still problems, and attempts to fix these in Congress have been blocked by Republican senators. Over 60 lawsuits were filed challenging various aspects of the election, and none were successful. Nobody has been able to show any proof of election fraud on a large scale, and most of the small-scale cases turned up were Republicans submitting votes for deceased or disabled relations. Yet the former president and his followers continue to repeat unsubstantiated allegations. Repeating a lie doesn’t make it true.
So I join with Mr. Peters in looking for common ground, but agreement must be built upon facts. Show me (better yet, show the judiciary) facts about voter fraud and I would join in questioning this pillar of our democracy.
Alex Storrs lives in Fishersville.
