The conversation in the wake of the leak of Alito's draft Supreme Court ruling against Roe v. Wade has been exclusively about childbearing, and a women's right to an abortion. Unfortunately, the so-called "pro life" forces have actually distorted the very language used to discuss the issue, and Alito has exacerbated the problem. Neither in his use of terms nor in his discussion of history are his views "originalist." They are misleading and do not inspire me to believe that the Supreme Court is being judicially fair. He uses commonly understood terms to mean other than what they traditionally mean -- such as "baby" or "child" to refer to the fetus — and he repeats meaningless, unscientific maxims, such as "life begins at conception," to obfuscate in the worst political sense. He is not talking about what is really at stake.
First of all, it is obvious even from Alito's draft that eggs and sperm are alive way before conception, and are uniquely dependent upon the physiology of both the mother and the dad. Furthermore, even his draft acknowledges that the quickening of the fetus has been at least historically significant an event as conception. This long history should enlighten the discussion, not be dismissed by a justice with obvious political motivations. Is not the fertilized egg part of the mother's body? And does not that fertilized egg give rise to a whole range of tissues that are more precisely termed part of her body, not part of the fetus, such as the umbilical cord, placenta, and innumerable small blood vessels that the mother's body creates during gestation? Changes also take place in the mothers lymph system, urinary tract, kidneys and lungs, which are not retained by the fetus.
But there is an even worse distortion of the dialog going on. Women, whether they are pregnant or not, are also citizens, and as such they are entitled to equal rights, are they not? Yet Alito in his draft, neglects entirely the issue of gender equality, choosing to focus exclusively on the legal status of women of childbearing age. All women whether they are pregnant or not are citizens of our democracy and are entitled to equal protection of the laws. How do the men, who wish to impose their politics on childbearing, propose to protect the equality of all the women in our society? I did not see anywhere in the leaked draft any adequate discussion of this important principle, and for those of us beyond the age of childbearing his argument is insulting in the extreme. We have more abiding interest in our equality, and that certainly means our free speech rights, bodily integrity and privacy which must be protected on an equal basis to that of men. Does Alito's jurisprudence, focusing exclusively on the issue of childbearing, have nothing cogent to say about how the Supreme Court intends to protect gender equality? The draft even goes so far as to imply that public policy that pertains exclusively to only to one gender cannot be considered discriminatory. This is the worst kind of demagoguery.
Ming Ivory lives in Rockingham.
