Well, what we have here is selective historical quoting. Since Mr. Motyka (“More Worthy Southern Traditions Than Confederate Tributes,” July 24) likes quotes from political leaders let me help him:
Abraham Lincoln: “I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races … I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of Negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races from living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be a position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”
If Motyka finds so much discomfort from a Confederate vice president’s opinion, then I must assume that these words from a president of the United States about Blacks should send him into apoplexy. Unfortunately, at that time most whites, North and South, had the same viewpoint. I would like to remind Motyka that Lincoln did not call for 75,000 volunteers to free the slaves. No, he called for these volunteers to force the Southern states back into a “union” they had joined and then, fully within their rights, peacefully left. Let’s remember that Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation only freed slaves in the states that had seceded. Plus, he offered not to free the slaves if the seceded states rejoined the Union. It was an act of political/military strategy, not moral courage. And Lincoln personally favored recolonization of the freed slaves back to Africa or South America. Imagine that, Motyka.
Also understand, the average Union soldier did not fight to free the slaves. He fought to force the Southern states back into the Union. When the Conscription Act was passed there were race riots in many Northern cities, but the worst were in New York City. Lincoln’s decision for emancipation sparked protests among workers in the city, as well as soldiers and officers in New York regiments who had signed up to preserve the Union, not to abolish slavery. The Irish-Americans especially detested Blacks because they had been losing jobs to them. Over 120 Blacks were hanged and beaten to death. A Black orphanage was burned to the ground.
Finally, I take odds with Motyka that I should see in a monument what he sees. If he sees slavery, I suggest that he spit on the ground and walk away. If I see a Southern soldier who fought superior numbers with much less, to defend his state from Northern invaders, that is my privilege. I personally detest Lincoln, but I do not advocate for his monuments to be destroyed. Allowing differences of opinion are what makes America great; not eliminating what you do not agree with. Remember, the winner always writes the history.
Mike Muterspaugh lives in Harrisonburg.
