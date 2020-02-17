Love is amazing.
It certainly amazes me.
How does one describe one of the most powerful forces in the universe?
I find myself glibly declaring, “I love seafood. I love warm sunny days on the beach. I love exotic plants, celebrating holidays and birthdays, reuniting with a long-lost friend. I love music of the 1950s. I’m loving this retirement stage of life.
Then I realize — these are simply commodities that I’ve developed strong feelings about. But do they deserve the term “love”?
The question becomes more mysterious when that “crazy little thing called love” involves two human beings. What is the power that attracts and adheres one body to another, the force that draws and knits two distinct personalities into a tightly braided strand that is not meant to be unraveled, that strange energy that makes two people discard all rational thought, behave like flamingos on hallucinogens and convince onlookers that, like the song says, “Love has sorta stomped on your aorta”?
I propose that the operative principle in exploring this subject should be: love people, use things. It’s easy to venerate material objects that don’t return our affection while simultaneously feeling indifferent toward our fellow human beings who desire and deserve our kindness.
We’re supposed to love everyone, but is that humanly possible? Can a person honestly say that?
I am grateful for having been raised in a setting where unconditional love was the norm. My late parents not only exhibited love in their relationship as husband and wife but also verbalized it often to each other and to us five siblings.
If we’ve experienced love at critical developmental points, we should in turn be better equipped to share the same with others who enter our lives.
Love has two sides that almost seem opposing poles. It’s tough, yet tender – tough when we need to forgive one who has wronged us, tender when we feel compassion toward one in need.
Perhaps just as important, lovingly offering forgiveness, while often not easy to do, is the other necessary component — letting go of the wrongdoing. We love — excuse me — like to hang on to the memory even after the wrong has been righted. A wise person stated, “When you bury the hatchet, don’t mark the spot.”
Love doesn’t or shouldn’t be stationary or become stagnant, but it can wither and fade if we fail to cultivate and nourish it every day in word and deed.
We must keep discovering throughout our lives what it means for love to deepen and flourish. It may be through a painful, life-shattering experience when you hang in there with someone who has wrongfully used you. Or it can be the result of being the recipient of another’s heartfelt action.
In I Corinthians 13, the “love chapter,” the Apostle Paul declares that “love never fails.” I believe this means that love never gives up, regardless of how difficult situations become.
Only love can turn an enemy into a friend, whether in relationships between individuals or between groups with opposing ideologies.
But I keep returning to the basic question: What is love? Consider these for starters:
• Love is kind words or a gentle reply in place of those spoken in haste or anger.
• Love is practicing patience in a mile-long waiting line.
• Love is savoring and being thankful for the present moment instead of always thinking something better is just ahead.
• Love is listening instead of always talking, debating or insisting on having the final word.
• Love is a gentle, caring touch, a hearty hug, a tender kiss.
• Love is visiting a shut-in, giving financial gifts with gratefulness that one is able to do so, contributing time and energy to worthy causes, giving a flower to someone “just because.”
• Love is rejoicing with those who rejoice and weeping with those who weep.
• Love is first of all feeling good about who I am, acknowledging my gifts and potential to improve myself, so that I am better able to love others.
• Love is quieting oneself before the Creator, being still and knowing that God is already there.
Again, to paraphrase St. Paul: “To sum up, there are three things that will never quit — faith, hope and love.”
May each of us experience and grow in the greatest of these — love.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg.
