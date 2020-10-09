The Virginia Constitution gives the General Assembly the duty of drawing electoral boundaries after each decennial census. Therefore, the majority party, Democrats or Republicans, draws district boundaries to its advantage, effectively resulting in politicians picking their constituents instead of voters choosing their legislators.
Amendment 1 gives this responsibility to a 16-member commission composed of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, eight legislators (four senators and four delegates), and eight citizens chosen by the Virginia Supreme Court from a list of at least 16 candidates generated by the GA. If this commission cannot agree on a plan, the Supreme Court will establish districts.
The justices may have been elected by the GA when Republicans were in the majority, but they are the most apolitical branch of the government and certainly are not controlled by either party as a recent letter to the editor suggests. The purpose of the commission is to eliminate gerrymandering, which everyone agrees is unfair but which often seems palatable to the majority party.
Not only is it unfair, it results in poor representation through no real fault of the legislators. Now, most of Rockingham County is represented by Del. Tony Wilt, but little pieces of it are represented by Dels. Chris Runion, Todd Gilbert and Rob Bell, who lives in Albemarle County.
Wouldn’t just one delegate be better able to understand and represent all of Rockingham and Harrisonburg?
The strange configuration of certain districts also is a hardship on legislators. Why should Sen. Emmett Hanger, who lives in Mount Solon and logically represents Augusta County, also represent southern Rockingham to the Bridgewater town limits, Mount Crawford, Massanetta Springs, McGayhesville, Elkton, cross the mountain and represent Greene and Madison and a little of Culpeper?
Why should Sen. Deeds, who lives in Bath County, represent a swath of counties across Afton Mountain and represent Charlottesville?
It has been said that Virginia is one of the worst gerrymandered states in the country.
All meetings of the commission are required to be open to the public, and there will be at least three public hearings in different parts of the state to receive comments. All records and documents of the commission, including internal and external communication, will be public information. Information regarding the commission’s work will be posted on the GA website for all citizens to see.
Enabling legislation, such as a requirement to include minority membership of commissioners, will provide working details not included in the amendment itself. This amendment passed the GA two successive years, once under Republican and once under Democratic majorities. It’s endorsed by the bipartisan Commonwealth Caucus, League of Women Voters, ACLU, AARP, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and other groups and newspapers. To read the proposed amendment, go to the GA website at http://leg1.state.va.us.
If Amendment 1 is not approved by the voters in this election, nothing will change for 10 years. Legislation alone will not supersede the current Constitution. Don’t let the desire for the perfect ruin the good.
Bea Morris is the legislative chair for the Virginia Retired Teachers Association and lives in Rockingham.
