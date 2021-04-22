I agree with Tom Reynolds ("Level Playing Field," DN-R April 16, 2021) that we need a level playing field for our electoral process. The question is, “What should it be?” In our free society, voting is not only an obligation, it also is a privilege.
As a former member of the Augusta County Electoral Board, I have had some experience in the voting process. The primary purpose of the Electoral Board is to protect the integrity of the ballot by ensuring that everyone who votes is a legal voter. Another is that the voting process meets all legal requirements.
Reasonable requirements in the past included: (1) Being a citizen; (2) Registering at least 21 days before election day; (3) Voting on Election Day, or fill out an absentee ballot as stipulated by law; (4) Picture identification; (5) The opening and closing of the polls as stipulated by law; and (6) The approval of observers to ascertain that the counting process meets all lawful requirements. When both parties agree with such regulations, you then have a “level playing field.” Our problem today is that the Democrats want no verification of eligibility to vote, and the Republicans want all voters to be eligible U.S. citizens only.
I am concerned when I read that certain election officials make such statements as: “There was some election fraud but not enough to change the results.” In my opinion, all election fraud should be investigated, and the persons responsible should be punished. The integrity of the ballot box is the only guarantee that we remain a free society and a government of the people, for the people, by the people is preserved.
Citizens have an obligation to qualify to vote. The idea of registering people “automatically” simply means no one has to make an effort to qualify to vote in an election. A “governing” people need also to be responsible people. They need to make the effort to qualify to elect our leaders, and to know who those potential leaders are, and what they stand for.
Republicans are not concerned about more people in America voting. They encourage all eligible people to get out and vote. They are concerned that if votes are not cast by legal voters, it will undermine the integrity of the election process, and the true will of the people will not be realized.
It’s a mystery to me why the Democrats do not promote the integrity of the ballot; but instead, want to allow persons who are not citizens, who are not eligible to vote for whatever reason, to be able to vote in our elections. When immigrants earn their citizenship, then they also will have earned the right to vote in our elections. This is the way it should be.
The Democrats do not want a “level playing field.” They are promoting a playing field that allows noncitizens to vote. This alone can nullify the will of legitimate U.S. citizens.
Americans are at a crossroad. We have a republic. Can we keep it?
Larry Roller lives in Mount Sidney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.