When I think about voting in my first American election, I am filled with a sense of exhilarating pride. Pride for myself and my family. My work with the U.S. Army as an interpreter and security adviser gave my family the opportunity to move to America. I am proud of the ways we have built our lives and community here since arriving in 2016.
I am proud of the business I have built here in Harrisonburg and the ways I have given back to this community over the last six years. Proud of the oath I took this past year to become a citizen of this country, and proud that I will now get to stand shoulder to shoulder with my fellow citizens as we raise our voice at the ballot box.
The feeling I had when I became a citizen of the United States was indescribable. I think moments like that happen only once in a lifetime. I struggle to find words to explain how happy I was that day, how excited my wife and my sons were that day. To be a part of this great country and call ourselves Americans — to feel a true sense of home — is something we will never take for granted.
Personally, standing in a room full of strangers, all who had taken different paths but the same journey, taking the oath of allegiance gave me a sense of newness and belonging that I never truly felt in Iraq. After World War II, when Kurdistan was divided into four new countries, some, including myself, found it difficult to identify with or feel a loyalty to Iraq. When I used to vote in Iraq, the process always made me feel tired. I was not voting for a person, or in a process, that I felt good about. I never had a feeling that I truly had a country nor that my voice mattered.
The moment last year, when I swore and I took the oath, changed that. To me, it felt like I was born again, from the beginning, into my dream country. In that moment, standing there, it felt like America had become my mother. I swore to myself and to my god that I would be loyal to her and support her in every way I could. Because, birth is not the end, but the beginning, and becoming a citizen isn’t the end of the journey, but the start of a commitment to participating in this great nation for the rest of my life.
For the first time, I will get to honor that pledge. I will get to vote for candidates and issues that I think will support my community, Harrisonburg, and the nation. I will feel part of a process that truly matters. And as I turn in my ballot, I will know that I’m doing right by the family I call America.
Arsalan Syan, a naturalized citizen and former Iraqi refugee, lives in Harrisonburg.
