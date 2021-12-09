The recent successful launch of a hypersonic nuclear capable missile by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) once again provides unwelcomed justification that our intelligence community continues to miss the mark. Unfortunately, we currently have no defensive system now or in the immediate future capable of engaging this first strike weapon which poses an existential threat to our national survival and way of life here in the Valley.
Despite the fact we expend billions of dollars to fund numerous three letter agencies (CIA, NSA, DIA, etc.) since the National Security Act was signed in 1947, history has proven that those who are charged with reading the intentions and capabilities of our potential adversaries consistently miss the mark. This recent unpleasant “surprise” as noted by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs is yet again another in an extensive list of American intelligence failures.
Since 1947 we have unfortunately experienced:
- The detonation of the first nuclear bomb by the Soviet Union in 1949 and the resulting missile gap.
- Our inability foresee the invasion of South Korea by the North leading to the Korean War where we maintain a force presence to this day on the Korean peninsula.
- The launch of the Sputnik satellite where the U.S. realized we were far behind the Soviet Union’s capability and technology in outer space.
- The failed and ill-planned Bay of Pigs fiasco which emboldened Fidel Castro vice removed him as promised by Allen Dulles and others in the CIA.
- The manufactured Tokin Gulf “incident” which lead to our tragic involvement in Southeast Asia and the unnecessary death of over 50,000 young Americans and untold innocent civilians in combat.
- The fall of South Vietnam and subsequent lack of surrounding countries or “dominos” toppling to communism as predicated by the intelligence establishment.
- The ousting of the CIA-backed Shah of Iran by Islamic fundamentalists and the ensuing Iranian Hostage Crisis.
- The rapid fall of the Berlin Wall and subsequent breakup and economic collapse of the former Soviet Union.
- The rapid rise of Islamic fundamentalism and extremism throughout the Middle East and Africa.
- The surprise attack on America on 9/11 — even though the “I & W” or intelligence and warning were present, we were caught completely off guard and thus a second Pearl Harbor occurred in the lifetime of many Americans.
- The lack of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in Iraq – George Tenant’s failed “slam dunk’ which cost thousands of lives, cruel torture and expenditure of unnecessary capital.
- The rapid rise of the ISIS Caliphate soon after our untimely and politically driven withdraw from Iraq.
- The rapid collapse of the Afghan government and takeover by ISIS as President Biden warned us in July we would “not see another Saigon.”
In addition to this incompetence, although prohibited by numerous laws and statutes our nation’s intelligence community has recently been politicized and has spied on American citizens and leaked classified information for political gain. This should alarm each and every one of you regardless of your political affiliation – Democrat, Republican or independent. It is simply wrong, unethical and a gross misuse of your tax dollars. The false narrative of “Russian Collusion” peddled by the Democrat Party for over four years has caused us to lose sight of the clear and present danger to the free world – the PRC.
One of the most basic functions of our government is to ensure a strong national defense. In order to do that we must not only have robust and capable armed forces but also have an intelligence community that will facilitate the employment of these forces. In addition, they must be timely accurate in their assessment of threats that could impact our survival as a nation state. Unfortunately, history has proven this is not the case.
Based on a history of lackluster performance years we are not getting our return on a multi-billion-dollar national intelligence investment. When China eventually invades Taiwan as part of their stated master plan to become the world’s dominate economic and military power and our economy is at their mercy, we will sit back and wonder how this happened.
Our intelligence community should be our first line of defense and must be prepared to predict and meet emerging threats. However, unbeknownst to those charged with monitoring the capabilities of our adversaries, the PRC has fielded a nuclear capable missile that travels at five times the speed of sound against which we have no defensive capability.
Unfortunately, nuclear warheads launched from space do not discriminate between conservatives and liberals. Sadly the 1960s Civil Defense practice of “duck and cover ” is now back in vogue.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
