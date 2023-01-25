Open Forum: Bill Faw
American political views have been defined traditionally along two dimensions. First, the role of government in the economy and in providing a social safety net and, second, views on various social issues, such as race, religion, sexuality, policing, war, immigration and abortion.
The Trump era brought back into mainstream politics a third dimension: the way goals are pursued. One end stresses civility, rules-playing and protecting democracy; the other end stresses brashness, rule-breaking and even violence.
Here I will discuss the first dimension: the role of government in stimulating the economy, regulating product safety, guaranteeing a social safety-net and coordinating and administrating inter-state programs such as healthcare.
Progressive and conservative ends of this dimension both believe their view produces “fairness” in society. Arthur Dobrin’s “fairness” distinctions from a 2012 Psychology Today blog post may help us see the fairness in each other’s views, rather than seeing all progressives as “tax and spend big-government lovers” – or seeing all conservatives as heartless slaves to Wall Street.
Progressives welcome the considerable expansion of government’s role from Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and running though Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, up to several new federal agencies, “Obamacare" and the government’s role in the current pandemic and recovery. Many progressives advocate a further “Medicare for all” expansion of government’s role.
Progressives advocate strong governmental roles on local, state and federal levels, but see a special federal role in filling gaps in care and in protection of rights left by conservative state governments. They advocate raising tax rates on the wealthiest to pay for such expansion and to reduce income gaps between rich and poor. Some advocate taxing “wealth” as well as “income.”
Progressives emphasize “fairness as need," which Dobrin explains as “Those who have more to give should give a greater percentage of what they have to help others who are unable to contribute much, if anything at all. Fairness here takes into account the facts that humans have obligations to one another and the more one has the more is demanded of that person to contribute to the common good… This is fairness as social justice.”
Conservatives and libertarians have resisted each step of governmental expansion, initially opposing Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Obamacare — although most eventually made their peace with some of these programs. They see the government’s limited role as keeping the military and policing peace and maintaining an economic “level playing field” where everyone has the same opportunity to compete, with no guarantees regarding income or power.
They advocate reducing governmental regulations and lowering taxes, with flatter tax rates. Some advocate abolishing income taxes and relying on sales and corporate taxes (or even abolishing corporate taxes) in order to “shrink government” and to leave more money for private-enterprise economic expansion. Some would abolish the IRS and Departments of Education, Energy and Transportation. They often disparage the government’s handling of social services, saying with Reagan: “the government does not solve problems; government is the problem!”
Conservatives and libertarians emphasize “fairness as deservedness," which Dobrin describes as “In this notion of fairness you get what you deserve. If you work hard, you succeed and keep all that you earn…. The hardest working, most diligent, smartest, and most talented should have more because of their attributes; the lazy, indifferent, stupid, and inept deserve to have less. This is fairness as individual freedom.”
Some apply this “deservedness” standard only to government aid, while encouraging churches and private charities to take over needed “safety-net” support. Locally, this view is frequently articulated by Rita (Dunaway) Peters.
Others oppose even private charities helping the poor, believing that such aid robs the poor of incentives to work harder.
I am, personally, on the progressive end of this dimension. My religious and humanitarian core principles affirm Dobrin’s “need” concept that “humans have obligations to one another” and that “the more one has the more is demanded…to contribute to the common good.” I hear an inner call to “compassion” and the seeking of “social justice.”
Those born into poverty or into a neglected social group are rarely nudged toward higher education, do not receive “heritage scholarships,” nor inherit family businesses. They often need “a hand up” to get onto a “fair playing field.”
However, since both “need” and “deservedness” are important fairness criteria, progressive and conservative positions need not be either-or. Thus, with conservatives, I believe that merit should be rewarded and that hand-up assistance should be given in ways that encourage training and work, and maintain dignity.
Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid have raised greatly the standards of living for retired and handicapped persons. Can you imagine your local congregation or the local United Way providing Social Security benefits or Medicare coverage?
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham.
