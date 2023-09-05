Open Forum: Robert Spiller
Some say it is optional to tell the truth to the New York Times, but mandatory when giving a formal statement to the FBI. I hope we can help each other by correcting misstatements to the Daily News-Record. Those of us who write for publication in the DN-R should welcome careful readers’ questions. Getting the facts right enables the path to getting the opinions right.
Although I agree with the desire for impartial justice in the Aug. 16 open forum by Mr. John Massoud, the Chairman of the Sixth District Republican Committee, I believe that at least two of its many strong statements are not correct. I have shared my concerns with both the chairman and the secretary of that organization and sought their help in finding reliable citations that would support those two statements. I also asked them to clarify whether that open forum column was a statement of the Sixth District Republican Committee, or solely a statement of its Chairman.
But neither has responded in more than the two weeks since I emailed them, so I offer the questions here, in the hope that they or others will come forward to educate us all as to whether these particular statements are actually fully true:
1. “Joe Biden openly brags about how he got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for looking into Hunter Biden’s corrupt influence peddling. How did he get the prosecutor fired? By threatening to cut off American foreign aid.”
This incorporates the assertion that Biden bragged about doing this — because — that prosecutor was “looking into Hunter Biden’s corrupt influence peddling.” I believe that Mr. Biden did express pride in pushing for removal of that prosecutor. U.S. and international sources state that the prosecutor was not aggressively pursuing corruption cases, and had not begun any particular investigation into Hunter Biden at the time Vice President Biden urged that that prosecutor be fired. If Biden were seeking to protect his son from an investigation, it seems unlikely that he would proclaim that motivation.
I have not been able to find a credible source for the allegation that the reason Biden sought the firing of that prosecutor was to retaliate for an existing investigation of his son, and that Biden incorporated that motive in his open bragging. I asked Mr. Massoud and the secretary of the Sixth District Republican Committee to please let me know the source of those parts of your statement in the DN-R? So far, I have not received any response from either of them.
2. The rhetorical question and answer: “How many Americans were prosecuted and held — often without being charged — after Jan. 6? Several hundred.
This incorporates the allegation that many — perhaps several hundred — Americans were prosecuted without being charged.
Certainly, some persons are arrested and held prior to being charged. But I am unaware how any federal prosecution could be conducted without charging the defendant. That would be inconsistent with federal criminal procedure, which invariably makes a criminal charge — a complaint, an information, or indictment — a part of a criminal prosecution.
I asked Mr. Massoud and that organization’s Secretary to please let me know the official or other reliable source for the allegation that many Americans were prosecuted–often without being charged — after the Jan. 6 event at the Capitol. So far, I have not received any response from either of them.
3. Please let me know if that column was on behalf of the Committee or only on behalf of Mr. Massoud. So far, I have not received any response from either of them.
The DN-R could prevent any such ambiguity as noted in the third question by phrasing the attribution of letters, fora, and columns to distinguish whether a person with an organizational title is conveying the views and beliefs of the organization or solely the views and beliefs of that person.
“Colonel VanSnoot, Commander of the Eighth Scorpion Sharpshooters, on behalf of the Scorpions," or “Colonel VanSnoot is Commander of the Eighth Scorpion Sharpshooters, but this column presents his personal views, not those of the organization.”
These are personal views, not on behalf of any organization.
Robert Spiller lives in Penn Laird.
(1) comment
“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
