For some two decades now, the GOP has pushed a false narrative that voter fraud is rampant in the U.S. and has used that lie to impose ever more draconian voter restrictions and de facto new Jim Crow laws.
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, the lie has been exposed to the entire world. Despite the substantial strains imposed on the electoral system by the pandemic, despite unrelenting attempts to undermine public confidence in the electoral process by the president and his enablers, the 2020 election was one of the smoothest and most secure ever, by the accounts of the chief election officials in all 50 states.
Moreover, despite President-Elect Biden having won the popular vote by a margin of more than seven million votes and the electoral college by the same margin that President Trump won in 2016 — confirmed by the Electoral College — the President refuses to concede, while promoting the Big Lie “Stop the Steal.” There is indeed an attempted steal in progress, but it is the president’s attempt to overturn the will of the American people on the basis of fabricated conspiracies. To date, 60 lawsuits claiming some type of electoral fraud have been filed by the president and his cronies. None has succeeded in establishing fraud. Many have been rejected “with prejudice” by federal judges, Republican and Democratic alike. Why? Because they have been patently devoid of factual evidence.
The most egregious of these suits is the recent one by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In essence, Paxton asked the Supreme Court to negate the certified majority will of voters in four states in order to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court, now heavily dominated by GOP appointees, briskly dismissed the case for lack of merit.
You, Representative Ben Cline, are among 126 GOP House members who signed onto this extraordinarily anti-democratic lawsuit.
My father fought against fascism in the Second World War. A Republican most of his life, he would be appalled at today’s GOP’s eager embrace of Big Lies, conspiracies and raw power grabs, the tactics of the fascist forces he risked his life to defeat. Your actions and those of your 125 GOP colleagues should be called by their rightful name: sedition. Republicans of conscience recognize all too well that today’s GOP has run off the rails of democracy. Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan’s 10th District left the GOP to become an Independent, citing President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as a reason. To Mitchell it is “unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote.”
By your participation in undermining “the sanctity of our vote,” you have lost all legitimacy to represent either Virginians or Americans.
I ask you to apologize to your constituents and the nation and to resign.
Dave Pruett lives in Harrisonburg.
