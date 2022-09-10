Dear citizens of Harrisonburg,
Having recently retired from your employ after 30 years, I would like to point out to you how well you and your city are being taken care of. I have had the privilege of working with some of the most conscientious and responsible folks you, their employer, could ask for.
Have you noticed the sanitation department? They take care of you regardless of the heat or cold, disposing of what you no longer have use for. They pick up the dead animals from your streets and dispose of them so you don’t have to. I have seen them deal with some of the very worst of human wastefulness and filth, but they never complained to you, they provide a means of recycling your materials to bring a little bit of money back into the city and cut down on the trash flow, and they do it well. I’ve long thought that no matter what they are paid, it’s not enough.
Consider the men who keep your traffic flowing safely through the proper use of signage, pavement markings and stop lights. They maintain all the street signs, stop signs, and such, they paint your streets and put down arrows, stop bars, and the like so traffic is directed in a safe manner, and they maintain the electronics in your intersections, so your traffic flows smoothly and safely, and they do it well.
You have a great crew of men and women who repair your potholes, maintain your storm drains, streets and shoulders, they mow and trim your median strips and rights of way, they plant trees, take care of Blacks Run, and look after all the myriad other things that keep your city safe, eye appealing, comfortable, and running well for you, and they do it well.
In your public utility department, you will find a dedicated group of men and women who make sure that your sewer works properly, that you have the water available to you that you need, and that it is metered fairly and accurately. They go out in the middle of the night or on a weekend, regardless of the weather, to perform repairs and maintenance on your utility system, and they do it well.
In your parks you have a dedicated group of men and women who take care of your swimming pools, golf course, playing fields, walking trails and playgrounds. They keep them clean and well maintained, and they do it well.
When winter weather comes, these folks band together to chain up the trucks when necessary, attach the plows and salt spreaders, and clear your streets and make sure that you can travel safely, often doing so under cold, dark, harsh conditions all hours of the day or night, and they do it well.
Downtown in City Hall is a dedicated group of people who make sure that policy is followed, the laws observed, that things are done right, and that your tax dollars are handled wisely, and they do it well.
I have been blessed to know a lot of the brave men and women in your police and fire departments who take the words “to serve and protect” seriously. They run to danger when it arises to keep you safe, and they do it well.
All these people, departments and divisions that I mention here, be they inside or out on the street, work hard to make sure that your dollars are used wisely and go as far as possible, to ensure safety for you and those who work for you, to keep your city clean, your streets and intersections maintained, and to provide the quality of life you desire. They manage, they supervise, they repair, they install and maintain, they purchase and procure, they clean, they mow and trim, they plow snow, they fight fires, they stand in the breach between you and those who would do you harm, and a host of other tasks, and they do it all very, very well.
I know that they are paid to perform these services for you, but at the same time, they deserve your appreciation and respect for a job well done. When you see these folks out doing their job, take a moment to thank them and show your appreciation. Trust me, Harrisonburg, you are in good hands.
Jeff Moyer lives in Mathias, W.Va.
