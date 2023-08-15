Open Forum: Susan Sheridan
Congressman Ben Cline is at it again. In an e-mail sent to constituents on August 8, he wrote that “the American people received another sad reminder that ’Bidenomics’ is not working for them.” Fitch Ratings Inc. had downgraded US government securities from AAA to AA+. Cline explained that “Democrats’ reckless government spending” contributed to this crisis, and reassured readers that “Republicans are continuing to fight to rein in spending and restore fiscal responsibility.”
The situation is a bit different than Cline describes, however. Fitch explained that its downgrade is primarily the result of "a steady deterioration in standards of government over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters. The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.” Fitch also expressed concerns about “rising government deficits” and “the long-term health of programs like Social Security and Medicare” No specific mention was made of Republicans or Democrats.
Cline is taking a complex situation and simplistically attributing its origins to Democrats alone. In fact, our current deficit has been building since George W. Bush’s Administration. Bill Clinton’s last budget, FY2001 covering the period from October, 2000 through September, 2001, led to a $0.13 trillion surplus. This was the starting point for Bush’s first budget. After eight years in office, Bush’s FY2009 budget, covering October, 2008 through September, 2009, ended in a $1.41 trillion deficit. Obama picked up from that point and finished his term with an FY2017 budget carrying a $0.67 trillion deficit.
Trump’s first budget proceeded from that deficit; by his last budget — for FY2021 covering Oct., 2020 through Sept., 2021— the deficit had grown to $2.78 trillion. Next came Biden’s first budget, FY2022 ending in Sept., 2022 and the last for which figures are available, which resulted in a deficit of $1.41 trillion. As deficits increase, the government must borrow more money to cover gaps between revenue and expenditures, thus increasing the amount of debt carried by the US and, from time to time, necessitating higher debt ceilings.
Conversely, decreases in the deficit may allow decreases to US debt. Deficits can be affected by events (e.g., 9/11, the COVID pandemic) and policies (e.g., infrastructure upgrades, tax decreases or increases). Moreover, the effects of events and policies can be felt for many years.
For example, the current deficit may be due to Trump’s tax cuts, Biden’s attempts to re-start the economy, a combination of the two, or numerous other factors. However, one clear trend over the last 20+ years is that the deficit has gone down during Democratic administrations and has increased during Republican administrations — the opposite of what Cline implies in his e-mail.
When Congress returns to Washington next month, it will have approximately four weeks to hammer out a budget for FY2024. If negotiations fail to produce agreement by Oct. 1, Congress will be forced either to pass a continuing resolution — a move that will keep FY2023 spending levels in place until a new budget is passed — or to close down the government.
Several House Republicans have expressed delight at the prospect of shutting down the government, even though such a move could be disastrous for the US economy.To reach agreement on a budget and avoid a shut-down, Congress must deal in substance, not slogans. Members also must be honest in their use of statistics, and discussions must focus on needs for the future, not recriminations for the past.
Congressman Cline is off to a bad start on all counts. Business Insider magazine characterized Fitch’s commentary upon lowering its rating as “unsparing in its assessment that Congress is functionally a mess.” That mess may well increase in coming months. Some House Republicans are already backing away from a flat-funding guideline adopted by Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy during debt ceiling negotiations. Cline’s misleading epithets, mis-use of data, and continuing animosity toward those on the other side of the aisle should not go unchallenged.
Susan Sheridan lives in Rockingham.
