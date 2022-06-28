When my wife and I moved to the Shenandoah Valley from California’s Silicon Valley some 22 years ago, we were delighted to find an idyllic piece of property on Smith Creek near Tenth Legion. We are surrounded by a few human neighbors, lots of cows and open fields. We found it a welcome respite from the hustle, bustle and crowded California streets and freeways.
Shortly after we arrived, however, we learned that a Liberty “Travel Center” had been proposed at Exit 257 that would include fuel pumps for cars and trucks, a fast-food restaurant and convenience store. That enterprise would forever change the character of this historic rural area. Along with our neighbors and many area residents, we fought the proposed plan citing pollution, increased traffic and safety concerns. We lost our fight, but we were at least assured that the Liberty Travel Center would not become a truck stop. Yeah, right!
Every day many trucks exit Interstate 81 from the north and south to fill up at the pump and grab something from the restaurant/store. At night, truckers pull in to rest. Some nights and early mornings, it’s not unusual to see as many as 20 trucks in the parking lot. In the past, multiple calls and letters to the sheriff’s office and county attorney have done little to rectify the problem, and Liberty remains in violation of code.
Much to our shock and dismay, we have now learned in an article published in the June 9 edition of the Daily News-Record that the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance last year that establishes a new business interchange zoning policy. This new policy “greases the skids” for yet another truck stop right across the street from Liberty on U.S. 11. It is disappointing that Rockingham County, which prides itself on being Virginia’s No. 1 producer of agricultural products, seems so willing to forfeit its rural character in exchange for the almighty dollar.
Unless the citizens of Mauzy, Tenth Legion, Lacey Spring, Broadway, Timberville, New Market and anyone who cares about the environment voice their strong opposition, we could soon be looking at dueling truck stops. And the new one, proposed by Gas City, will make Liberty look like a “mom and pop” store. In addition to possible further pollution from runoff into Smith Creek, which is down the hill and very close to the site, this new project will:
1) Significantly increase congestion and traffic backups at an already overburdened interchange. Current infrastructure cannot support the added traffic.
2) Most likely increase accidents at or near Exit 257 as added cars and trucks jam the on/off ramps. Accidents at this interchange are already too frequent.
3) Cause more delays and stress for commuters who live in Broadway, Timberville and the surrounding area who work in Harrisonburg and use Va. 259 to access I-81.
4) Consume large amounts of ground water that may possibly affect both the quality and availability of water in residents’ wells. A site that offers public water would be far more appropriate for this business.
5) Continue to desecrate the beauty and serenity of one of the most pastoral and peaceful places remaining in the Valley.
To be clear, truckers perform a necessary function and deserve adequate facilities, but those facilities already exist just 7 miles down the road (Exit 251) at the Pilot Travel Center. So, please contact your representatives on the Board of Supervisors and the Rockingham County Planning Commission to let them know that this is a very bad idea.
In addition, make plans to attend the county Planning Commission meeting on July 5 at 6:30 p.m. and the Board of Supervisors meeting on July 27 at 6 p.m. The Planning Commission will consider the rezoning issue and make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors after hearing public input. The Board of Supervisors will then vote on both the zoning change and the truck stop proposal after hearing public comments. It’s essential that we have our voices heard. Both meetings will be held at the County Administration Center at 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
Let them know that one truck stop in rural Mauzy is more than enough!
Tom Melby lives in Broadway.
(1) comment
Liberty is in violation of What specific code?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.