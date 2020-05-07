Some nations put their trust in chariots and war horses, but we will trust in the name of the Lord our Sovereign.
Psalm 20:7
In his farewell address, George Washington warned the nation against engaging in armed conflicts abroad, stating, "... a passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. Sympathy for the favorite nation, facilitating the illusion of an imaginary common interest in cases where no real common interest exists, and infusing into one the enmities of the other, betrays the former into a participation in the quarrels and wars of the latter without adequate inducement or justification."
In spite of Washington's counsel against "foreign entanglements," the U.S., since World War II, has become a highly armed empire with over 800 military bases around the world, ranging from small radar installations to sprawling complexes housing thousands of troops.
But is an ever larger defense budget, greater than the combined totals of the next top seven nations combined, really keeping us safer? Have our invasions of Vietnam (nearly 60,000 U.S. troops killed and countless more maimed), and more recently of Iraq and Afghanistan, resulted in our being better defended? And has our nuclear strategy of "mutually assured destruction" resulted in the world becoming more secure?
Or have we actually created ever more enemies and become even more vulnerable as a result?
In spite of the trillions the nation has invested in its "national defense" we have recently found ourselves defenseless against a pernicious and more dangerous enemy than we were ever prepared for, the COVID-19 pandemic.
In hindsight, what if even one item in the current Pentagon budget -- $11.4 billion for 79 Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike fighters (the world's most expensive weapon) had been spent on helping prevent and combat future pandemics? And how much testing, how many face masks and other protective gear might those billions have funded?
In the aftermath of World War I, the French government built a 900-mile Maginot Line of concrete bunkers, tunnels and gun batteries involving 1.5 million cubic meters of concrete and 150 tons of steel, at a cost of over 3 billion pre-war francs. The most heavily armed section of this expensive wall was along its 280-mile border with Germany, since the French aim was to prevent an invasion of the kind they had experienced in the prior war.
Meanwhile, Hitler's Luftwaffe (air force) made the Maginot Line far less relevant, and Germany chose to invade France by way of a tank-led charge through Belgium and through a more easily penetrable part of the Maginot Line.
There should be a lesson in this for the U.S. today, to be wary of preparing for wars as they were fought in the past, and to divert more defense funds and efforts to diplomacy, development and in addressing health and food crises around the world.
For without some measure of well-being and justice everywhere, there can be no lasting peace anywhere.
Harvey Yoder lives in Rockingham.
