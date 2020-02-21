The open forum started out fine (“Drawn To The Ways Of The Dictator,” Feb. 17). “America’s greatest contribution to human civilization: the idea that rulers are answerable to the people. … No one is above the law..” Then Mr. Schmookler proceeds to employ the tactic that leftists are best at; blame others for what should be attributed to the accuser. Allow me to list:
1. The assertion that Trump, an undeniable capitalist, is a dictator. Actual dictators of the last 100 years included Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot, Tito, and others. All leftists who rose to power promising to invigorate the working class, yet killed well over 100 million people to eliminate threats to their socialist ideals. Unlike the leftist dictators of the 20th century, Trump is for reducing control over legal citizens.
2. That Trump considers the FBI and the Biden nepotism dealings as threats to his power, so he weaponizes law enforcement. As head of the executive branch, which is charged with enforcing our laws, he is the only nationally elected law enforcement officer. Most of his constituents think he’s doing a pretty good job with this. In fact, by reducing burdensome regulations, he is very much unlike a dictator.
3. The claim that Trump “rails against the press as ‘enemies of the people’”: We didn’t need the president to point out the obvious left leaning bias of the main network media. We’ve known that for years. As a reaction, that is why Fox News was the No. 1 cable news network before Trump came along. We simply can’t trust the mainstream media as we used to.
4. That Trump “takes actions that are struck down at an unprecedented rate by a judiciary that is independent;” (hardly). In fact, the judiciary has often agreed with him. They ruled that Trump could use defense funds to erect a southern barrier to defend us from drug infiltration, human trafficking, and allow us to vet those entering the country to make sure that their intentions are to contribute rather than detract from our well-being as a nation. Nothing wrong with that. Defense policy is his job, not Congress’.
5. That Trump “uses fear” to compel his party “to do his bidding.” Really!? If a Democrat in the House doesn’t bow to Pelosi and the party line, she makes sure they will be ruined politically. Trump’s message to Republican leaders is to simply do what you said you would do when you ran for office. That’s refreshing, because he has done most of what he promised to do in spite of unrelenting obstruction by those still whining because of a loss in 2016.
No, he is no dictator. He is just relentlessly dedicated to the electorate that put him in the White House. What’s more, he’ll work with the left if they will quit pouting and work toward compromise.
Craig Landes lives in Mount Crawford.
Excellent Open Forum -- Bravo Zulu -- in navy parlance "Well Done" in setting the record straight with facts versus distortions and deliberate attempts is misinform
