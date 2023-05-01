Open Forum: David Rudmin
As I preached to dozens of students last week, outside of James Madison University's highly-contested Liz Wheeler lecture, it’s a fundamental misunderstanding of human nature that allows transgenderism to proliferate.
Trans influencers insist that biology is on their side. They trot out supposedly “intersex” people who have both or opposite sets of sexual organs; they consult neuroscientists about crossover on the spectrum between male and female brain shapes; they medicate and mutilate children to force their outward bodies into a shape that they supposedly identify as. In short they exert every macroscopic effort to allege that gender is vague and pliable, a mere “human construct,” subject to alternate interpretation or transitioning.
The one thing that they don’t do, is consult microbiology, which is left out in the cold, like a lovesick ex at a bachelorette party. Surely, with the weight of all this macroscopic evidence, the microscopic shouldn’t matter, right?
But it does matter, and here’s where the long-since-discarded philosophy of human nature becomes enormous — a philosophy as old as Plato and Aristotle and the Bible — and equally inconvenient. First Plato, in his "Republic" and "Nicomachean Ethics," then, more fully Aristotle, in his "De Anima," laid out a hierarchy of human nature in three levels: physical/bodily, then animal/sensate, then rational. This basic schema continues ubiquitously through western history right into modern psychology, a la Piaget and Kohlberg. Aristotle and St. Thomas Aquinas both excelled at building it out, distinguishing the different faculties at each level, thus succeeding at delineating the shapes and relationships of the various sciences, even though they lacked modern instrumentation, and thus any knowledge of DNA.
Applying this holistic, cohesive, interlocked view to modern sciences, it should be obvious that you can’t just perform an experiment and then apply its results, as far-reachingly as you want. You can’t take the principle of biological evolution and apply it to politics! Logic can't sublime itself entirely into pure math. Social science can’t dictate biology. If you think that professors are smart, consider that all these things really happened in the last 200 years, as massive academic movements, the latter happening right now. Why can’t you do these things? Because the sciences themselves are anchored at particular levels in the hierarchy of existence, and therefore subject to the judgment of lower sciences, all within this hierarchy studied in the philosophy of human nature. Within this hierarchy, we find that lower sciences are actually more fundamental, and provide the scientific laws within which higher, more macroscopic sciences must operate. This means of course, that physics really does trump chemistry, which in turn trumps biology, which in turn trumps anatomy and its pragmatic twin-sister, medicine. If you have a dispute in medicine, then you have to go consult the sciences of smaller things, such as biology or even chemistry and microbiology. And this is why microscopic DNA is much more fundamental and definitive at telling what a creature is and also what aspect-of-gender it is than macroscopic structure might be. For those larger phenomena might just be errors, mutations or mis-expressions. In fact, you have 37 trillion discrete, unanimous pieces of DNA in you. Whoever disregards the voice of this deluge of evidence is not being scientific at all, no matter how many degrees they have, no matter how many macroscopic exceptions they can adduce to try to blur the line between the DNA-coded binariness — XX or XY — of the sexes. Because, ultimately, like those oh-so-backward Medieval scholastics, we have to craft a true “Medieval synthesis” of human nature, not a warring cacophony between different perspectives as to this-or-that-piece of the elephant, each one claiming to have found true gender, or a new gender. This means that we must consult what is most fundamental — DNA — in order to determine whether more macroscopic phenomena and theories are objectively ordered or disordered, in line with it, or against it.
The advantage of doing this, is that we’ll have a bias in favor of naturalness, which, as every homeopath knows, is more healthy, than drastic interventions. Kids will need less counseling, less medicating, less surgery and experience less battle between adults over their future body-shape. Enough damage has been done already, with all the incessantly-growing categories of now over 100 genders. It’s time that we got back to reality (Aristotelian realism,) and just let kids be. God isn’t all that bad of a designer, and so there’s no need to exploit the few deficiencies, in order to create grounds for an entire new humanly constructed art of creative sexual design. Trust the science.
David Rudmin, JMU conservative activist, and author of “Philosophy for Highschoolers.”
