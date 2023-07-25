Open Forum: Dr. Joseph Crockett
Recently I have seen many signs for candidates for our county school board that include statements I do not understand. One statement that is confusing is “back to basics.” I look at the listings from our schools and see classes in English, languages, math, science, social sciences and fine arts. I also know of programs in special education, career education and other student services. These programs are supported by our current school board and reflect the same basics I saw decades ago as a student. I’ve been in education for 46 years, two years as a substitute in the local high schools and 43 years as a college professor. I was at Bridgewater College for 35 years and saw numerous students from the Rockingham County Public Schools come through my classes. Those students were well-versed in the basics of education, specifically science, math and English. I can only attribute their abilities in these areas to the teachers and the RCPS School Board. One member of the board who has demonstrated an extremely strong interest in the education of all students in our schools is Charlette McQuilkin. She has been part of our schools for 37 years as a teacher, a parent, an administrator and a school board member for 12 years. She has also been active in our community and in education at the state level. I have talked with her on many occasions and she has only the best interests in the students at heart, both academically and in extracurricular activities. This is the type of person who should be on the school board. With Charlette, the students and their education come first — always.
A question that I’d like answered is, what basics are not being taught in our school today? All that I know appear to be present.
The other comment I’ve seen deals with parents. I’ve taught biology, chemistry, physics, and environmental science as a substitute teacher, and chemistry as a college professor. The teachers in our schools have a degree in the courses they teach. They have spent four or more years obtaining teaching credentials. They are well-trained in their areas. I fail to see how a person with little or no background in a subject area can come to a class and tell a professionally-trained educator the topics that should be covered or not covered in that class. If a parent came to my class to tell me how to teach my subject, I would ask the parent for their expertise in my area and if they have information, where was it obtained and what is the source’s expertise. We are seeing too many teachers leave our profession for various reasons. We don’t need to harass them out.
Our schools are doing very well in preparing students for higher education or for careers after high school. Dr. McQuilkin is a leading proponent of the excellence in our county schools at all levels. I see no reason to remove the expertise currently on the school board with decades of experience in our schools for a new person. I plan to vote for Dr. McQuilkin to keep her on the school board to continue a job very well done.
Dr. Joseph Crockett lives in Bridgewater.
