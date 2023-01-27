Open forum: Bob Tennyson
The Town of Bridgewater takes pride in having the reputation of being a nice place to live. There are beautification projects and amenities that few towns of this size have.
The Town of Bridgewater has ordinances relating to “cutting of grass and weeds”, ”abatement or removal of nuisances,” ”restriction of keeping inoperable motor vehicles”, “allowing junk and other certain materials to accumulate or remain on property” and ”removal of trash and other substances.” These ordinances state specific conditions that are not permitted on lots located within the town. These ordinances state specific penalties for violations of them.
For over ten years, individuals have complained to various mayors, town managers, town council members and police chiefs about conditions violating these ordinances pertaining to a particular lot in the Sandston subdivision. Our subdivision is a community of smaller, well-kept homes and lots and we take pride in their appearance and the enjoyment of living in them.
Our complaints were met with “we served a notice of violation to the occupant of the lot in question, so we have done all we can do” at least five times, dating back to 2020 The Daily News-Record ran a story titled “Bridgewater Endorses Petition Against Nuisance Property," on Sept. 6. Twice the town did next to nothing by cutting some grass and removing a few “odious” materials.
The lot contains weeds, wild trees and other foreign growth whose height are in violation of Town Code section 17-106.1. The lot contains offensive, unwholesome, unsanitary, and unhealthy substances in violation of section 17-401 of the town code. There are at least three inoperable motor vehicles in violation of section 17-403(c). The lot contains junk, trash, rubbish, refuse, garbage, waste materials, tires, parts of motor vehicles, construction material, wheels, metal, plumbing fixtures and debris in violation of section 17-406. There is a favorable environment for insects, bacteria, and vermin in violation of section 17-407. I have also seen skunks; groundhogs and opossum come off the lot.
All of the above ordinances contain remedies for non-compliance in the form of fines and the removal of offending material by the town, with appropriate compensation by the violator.
Since the town did not respond to individual complaints, except as listed above, I circulated a petition to the mayor, town council and town manager to address the grievances listed above. The petition was signed by thirty neighbors and residents. I met with the town manager and appeared before the mayor and town council. In summary, it was apparent that the town would not enforce any of the above ordinances by either requiring the occupant to clean up the over-grown junk yard or having the town clean it up as clearly stated in the various ordinances. The town manager suggested that since the town would not enforce its ordinances to protect our health, safety, property values and enjoyment of living in an otherwise well-kept subdivision, we could petition the Circuit Court of Rockingham County to have the lot declared a nuisance under a Code of Virginia Title 48-1 “Investigation of complaint by a special grand jury.” Eight neighbors filed the complaint. The town council begrudgingly “endorsed” our complaint, instead of joining it. The grand jury investigated and decided that the property does constitute a nuisance, as reported in the Daily News-Record story, “Bridgewater Endorses Petition Against Nuisance Property” which ran on June 16.
It is clear that by not enforcing its ordinances, the Town of Bridgewater does not care about the health, safety, property values or enjoyment of living for those living in proximity to non-compliant lots.
After over ten years of no meaningful action to our complaints, I ask my fellow residents of the Town of Bridgewater, how would you feel about and what would you think of the town officials if this lot were next to you?
Bob Tennyson lives in Bridgewater.
