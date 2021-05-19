It has been six decades since I first read William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies.” I still remember the horror of reading that tale — the savage behavior of a group of English schoolboys, marooned on a deserted island with no adult around. Their attempts to organize themselves as proper Englishmen disintegrated into chaos and murderous intent as they lost respect for and grew suspicious of each other.
The worst of their behavior — the attempted murder of their sanest member — was thwarted by the arrival of an officer of the British Royal Navy. Golding’s sobering novel was a reflection on an underlying dysfunction of society in his day. It serves to remind us of the danger that threatens any society in which no one will step up and be an adult in chaotic moments, saying, “Hold on! Let’s pause to consider the foolishness of the potentially destructive course we are pursuing and explore some reasonable alternatives.” That’s what adults do.
Being an adult means more than reaching a particular chronological age. Psychologist Robert W. Firestone has identified six characteristics of a mature adult: the ability to reason clearly, to set and carry out goals, to respect others as equals in relationships, to be proactive, to be open and nondefensive, and to take responsibility for themselves (“Six Aspects of Being an Adult,” Psychology Today, 6/24/13). Real adults are honest, compassionate and dependable. They are the kind of people you want to teach your children, patrol your streets, manage your retirement plan or share your home with you.
In the New Testament epistle of I Corinthians, the Apostle Paul wrote: “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. But when I became an adult, I set aside childish ways” (I Corinthians 13:11, NET Bible). One of the “childish” behaviors most unbecoming in adults is a petulant tantrum in response to frustration and disappointment. When I was a child this was known colloquially as “pitching a hissy fit.” Grown-ups who acted that way diminished themselves in the eyes of their peers. In 2021, it has become the default response for some unhappy people. We saw it acted out in real time during the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol. Folks who continue to excuse the behavior of those grown-up — not adult — people, based on their belief in a discredited fantasy, need to give it up. Jan. 6 was a hissy fit with fangs bared.
So, here’s my point. The children portrayed in Golding’s “Lord of the Flies” had not achieved a level of maturity to handle the responsibility of self-government, hence could be forgiven their aberrant behavior. The arrival of an adult was fortuitous. In today’s world, all across America — from morning coffee klatches, to pastors’ conferences, to QAnon assemblies, or party caucuses in the Congress — some adults need to show up. Of course, being the adult in the room can be unsettling and dangerous.
Liz Cheney can write that book.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
