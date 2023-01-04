Open Forum: Laurence Heine
The headline in the December 29, 2022 DN-R “Cline Votes Against $1.7T Funding Bill” and Cline’s “Sixth District Perspectives” I received the same day demonstrate that Cline is not representing his constituents but simply adhering to the House of Representatives GOP rhetoric of opposing everything from Biden and the Democrats. The bipartisan FY 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill he opposed includes many items that are important to Cline’s constituents and that he apparently supports, from reading his “Sixth District Perspectives.”
These include the following:
(1) An increase in military wages and increased spending for veterans’ health care.
(2) Funding to repair and upgrade our roads and bridges, including local I-81 improvements, and funding for rural broadband which is desperately needed in parts of the Shenandoah Valley.
(3) Funding for National Parks and state recreation programs which will provide $3M for Phase 1 of the Shenandoah Rail Trail.
(4) Funding for the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 which will help improve US competitiveness and reduce our dependence on foreign sources for critical chips needed by our military, industry, and consumers.
(5) Support for public schools and colleges, and child care for working parents.
(6) Support for public health care including reducing hunger, improving maternal and child nutrition, reducing exposure to toxic elements in babies' and young children's food, countermeasures for pandemic threats and improvements in stockpiles and supply chains for drugs, masks, and other lifesaving medical supplies.
(7) Support for medical research, mental health services, suicide prevention, opioid & substance misuse, and improvements to food security.
(8) Increased environmental protection. The appropriations bill also updates the Electoral Count Act to prevent a president from trying to overturn a presidential election, as former president Trump did.
Finally, by passing the appropriations bill on December 29, congress prevented a total government shutdown on December 30. Apparently, Cline is willing to completely stop federal government operations, as happened previously in December 2018 and January 2019. During that shutdown, my wife and I were traveling in Arizona and California and the conditions in Joshua Tree National Park were very upsetting to us: the Visitor Centers were closed, rest rooms were locked, and porta potties were overflowing, so you can imagine what happened when nature called and you were hours from a restroom. We frequently saw visitors engaged in forbidden behavior. After the shutdown ended, it was reported that when workers returned, they found a state of chaos including vandalism, damaged trees, graffiti, and ruined trails that could take hundreds of years for the park to recover because of the slow growth rate of the Joshua trees. There were similar reports from other National Parks so restoring all of our National Parks from similar damage after another government shutdown would be a monumental task. Imagine also the unavailability of important government agencies that the public deals with daily such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and the IRS in the event of a government shutdown.
Rather than joining his fellow House Republicans in refusing to participate in the bipartisan budget negotiations, Cline should have been thinking of his constituents and what is best for them.
I would like to remind readers that Cline has voted against ALL major bipartisan legislation passed during Biden’s administration:
H.R.1319 - American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 - 3/10/21
H.R.3684 - Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - 7/1/21
H.R.4346 - CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 - 7/28/21
S.2938 - Bipartisan Safer Communities Act - 6/24/22
H.R.5376 - Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 - 8/12/22
H.R.8404 - Respect for Marriage Act - 12/8/22
H.R. 2617 - Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 - 12/23/22.
Laurence Heine lives in Broadway.
