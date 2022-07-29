Recently, our congressional Rep. Ben Cline has voted against H.R.3755 “Women's Health Protection Act of 2021,” which prohibits governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services, and H.R.8297, “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022,” which prohibits anyone acting under state law from interfering with a person's ability to access out-of-state abortion services.
In his recent Sixth District Perspectives of July 21, Cline states “I continue to stand fervently on the side of life …” and “Democrats continue to … impose their pro-abortion agenda on all Americans, and I remain steadfast in opposing their efforts.” However, the latest Pew Research Center survey, conducted March 7 to 13, finds a 61% majority of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Pew also found that sizable majorities of Americans said abortion should be legal if a woman’s health is at stake (73%) or if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest (69%).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of abortions in the U.S. peaked in 1981, at 29.3 per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44. Since then, that number has fallen by more than 60%. In 2019, the last year for which data are available, the rate was 11.4. Experts say access to better birth control is one of the main reasons for the decrease.
It would seem that if Cline is opposed to abortion, he would support ensuring the availability of birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies, which would also reduce abortions. But Cline also voted against H.R.8373, which protects a person’s ability to access contraceptives, to engage in contraception, and to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide contraceptives, contraception and information related to contraception.
Recognizing that poverty or lack of resources for existing children motivate a large percentage of abortions, one way to prevent abortions would be to provide economic, social and educational assistance for pregnant women. However, the limited government spending views of the Republican Party contradict these pro-family policies which are needed when abortion bans are instituted.
As a result of your votes, Mr. Cline, I would like you to answer these questions:
• Do you support abortion in cases of rape, incest, to protect the life of the mother, or if the baby is likely to be born with severe disabilities or health issues?
• Do you support guaranteeing the availability of drugs for conditions unrelated to abortion which may also be used for abortion?
• Do you support funding for prenatal care and delivery for women (and girls) without insurance?
• Do you support penalties on businesses that discriminate against pregnant women?
• Do you support funding for family leave for those who have been forced to give birth?
• Do you support reforming adoption laws to make adoption easier and fairer for all parties involved?
• Do you support funding for child care so the mother can return to work to support the unexpected child?
• As more than 85% of U.S. abortions are performed on unmarried women, do you have any concern for the quality of life of the children who will be born as a result of these restrictions?
• Will you provide support for mothers who are left dealing with the problems that unplanned pregnancies might cause?
Forced-birth advocates like Cline can hardly be called “pro-life” when they are willing to gamble with the lives and health of women and the resulting babies. I wonder if his votes are more political in nature than trying to do what is best for his constituents.
Laurence Heine lives in Broadway.
