Recently, I viewed James Madison University Professor Kyle Hackett’s intriguing exhibit of paintings currently on display at the Beverley Street Studio School Gallery in Staunton that evokes reflection on the meaning of academic robes. This was at that time of year when caps and gowns sprouted like mushrooms in schools at various levels all around our Valley.
I was reminded of several things. First, of students who bless our communities not only economically, but through sports, the arts, church ministries, school projects and various forms of community service. Though we sometimes complain about the occasional disruptions of their presence, we know that our communities would be the poorer for their absence.
I was also reminded of the purpose of robes —sometimes referred to as “gown robes” — worn by academics, us of the clergy, and the judiciary. Also, I was reminded of what they signify and what they reveal or conceal. This could be studied at length but one obvious and practical point is that gowns provide a leveling of appearance and a means of lending an air of dignity and decorum to solemn occasions. But those robes also indicate by their colors, the stripes on their sleeves, and the hoods and mortar boards that accompany them, a not-so-subtle hierarchy. Just observe those at the head of the next robed procession you see.
Those robes, in fact, indicate levels of achievement that may become signs of pride for us who wear them. Jesus observed as much when, on one occasion, he said, “Beware of the scribes, who like to walk around in long robes, and love to be greeted with respect in the marketplaces, and to have the best seats in the synagogues and places of honor at banquets. They devour widows’ houses and for the sake of appearance say long prayers. They will receive the greater condemnation” (Luke 20:45-47). The scribes were the legal experts of his day — those entrusted with a proper interpretation of the ancient traditions of the law and the prophetic writings. At its best, theirs was a hallowed profession. Those who abused it drew Jesus’ censure, which leads to my main point.
Most students simply rent their gowns for a day and return them after graduation is over. Others of us keep our gowns and hoods to remind others on various ceremonial occasions of our particular rank and status. So, first and foremost, I take Jesus’ words, quoted above, as a personal warning against thinking of myself more highly than is appropriate. But, additionally, I read those words against the backdrop of recent revelations about Supreme Court Justices who have affiliated themselves with people of great wealth and influence. The Justices’ impressive robes, intended to emphasize the gravitas of their position as present day interpreters of the law, do nothing to cover the sort of grubby behavior that Jesus called out. Such behavior, even if technically legal, diminishes the institution of the Supreme Court, tarnishes individual Justices, and erodes our confidence in their decisions.
Jesus’ declaration, “They will receive the greater condemnation,” should serve as a warning to those august interpreters of the law. The venue in which that may be adjudicated is uncertain, but it needs to happen. Our nation’s commitment to justice for all depends on a trustworthy judicial pillar.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
