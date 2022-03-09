As the world watches what is unfolding in Ukraine, no one knows how this conflict will ultimately be resolved. I pray for the people of Ukraine and Europe it will end well, but I have my doubts. However, one thing is certain, the free world cannot afford to let a despot again impinge upon the sovereignty of another free nation. As Ronald Regan stated, “There is no security or safety in the appeasement of evil.”
Many in the mainstream media are fawning over themselves regarding Biden’s “masterful” handing of the current crisis in Ukraine. Let us face the facts — the Ukraine crisis is a direct result of President Biden’s weak foreign policy and underscores how his feckless appeasement of Russia over the past year has failed miserably. President Biden was well aware of Vladimir Putin’s intentions for well over a year and all he did was share sensitive intelligence with the People's Republic of China, which provided it directly to Russia — incredulous!
A robust policy of deterrence, like maintaining the Trump administration’s sanctions on the Nord Stream 2, might have prevented the crisis. In 1994, President Clinton, by the Budapest Agreement, pledged to protect to sovereignty of Ukraine in exchange for them dismantling their nuclear arsenal. President Biden has not stood by this pledge nor even acknowledged it exists.
Deterrence to be effective has to be employed before your opponent makes his move — we failed to do this and are now stuck in a no-win situation. As I write this Russian forces are entering Kyiv and they’re probably there to stay and hundreds if not thousands of men, women and children will die because of our timidity and inability to lead the free world.
But for any of that to happen, the United States needed to have a firm, steady hand in its dealings with Moscow. In this, Biden failed miserably, coming into office with a lot of bluster about how he was going to take a firm line on Putin, and that he alone knew how to deal with Moscow. During the 2020 campaign, Biden even suggested, ludicrously, that Putin didn’t want him to become president because of “how tough Biden would be on him.”
This episode is reminiscent of the Obama administration’s handling of the Syrian civil war. Not just the weakness of President Obama’s embarrassing “red line” fiasco but also his refusal to do anything militarily to weaken the Assad regime before calling for a negotiated settlement. It is by no accident that Russia’s invasions of both Ukraine and Crimea occurred during weak Democratic administrations.
The words of my former boss Defense Secretary Robert Gates continue to be prescient: “I think Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
Biden’s “masterful” diplomatic engagement — I think not. I pray this ends well but suspect as a realist it will only get worse before it gets better. We have abdicated our role as the leader of the free world to a tyrant who has no morals or principles in his quest to restore the former Soviet Union. A very sad day in our history and I hang my head in shame.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
