Open Forum: Barbara Pyle
On Jan. 17, I attended Harrisonburg Planning Commission’s five-hour meeting to consider rezoning 89 acres bordered by Erickson Avenue, Garbers Church Road and South Dogwood Drive for the proposed 897-unit Bluestone Town Center.
The City Council Chamber was filled with people for and against this proposal. The video shows that it took almost two hours for the community development staff to present their information. Michael Wong of Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Avram Fechter, tax credit expert of EquityPlus, spoke for 19 minutes presenting their proposal and four minutes responding to 97 minutes of concerns brought up by community members. Eighty percent of the comments were opposed to the BTC proposal as it was presented.
Concerns included not just the haste of the decision, but also: apparent disregard of the environmental and health impacts such as runoff, flooding, and the air quality next to an active poultry operation; impact on traffic, schools and taxes and the sheer size of the development. But Vice Mayor Laura Dent immediately moved to approve the rezoning request with no discussion. There was no substantive consideration of any of the concerns raised.
Mr. Wong stated that they have been working on this project for over a year. Why hasn't the community been meaningfully included in the planning?
In trying to understand the "smart growth" component being touted by HRHA, EquityPlus and BTC supporters, I came across “This is Smart Growth,” produced by the International City/County Management Association and the EPA. These excerpts about including community involvement especially resonated with me:
“Developers expect a timely and predictable approval process, and citizens expect that new development will not harm them and will be consistent with the community’s vision. Both groups should work constructively with local government and each other on development proposals.”
These discussions would benefit the people living in the development, the people impacted by BTC, the community at large and the developers. Harrisonburg could use a charrette process which allows community members to discuss concerns and ideas; government officials to explain their goals and HRHA and EquityPlus to explain their proposals and address concerns. Everyone deserves to be heard.
Legitimate questions deserve specific and detailed answers — not vague promises or outright dismissal as Commissioner Donna Armstrong did when she suggested that the only problem with placing houses next to a poultry house was the smell and not the unhealthy air quality.
To my knowledge, Harrisonburg has never used the charrette process, but then Harrisonburg has never tried to create a town within the city limits in one fell swoop. We need a dialogue among all parties. Given the complexity and potential long-term consequences of BTC, the community's questions should be satisfactorily answered and their input considered; unlike the 97 minutes of public comment, which was largely dismissed and unanswered. City Council owes it to all citizens — no income, low income, medium income, high income — to have this community discussion and address all the concerns raised at the Planning Commission meeting.
Barbara Pyle lives in Harrisonburg.
