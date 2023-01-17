Open Forum: Brent Loope
The Harrisonburg Rockingham Association of Realtors takes an active role in promoting homeownership and affordability in our community. It is our business and focus to make sure that local markets are well served across the price spectrum and for both ownership and rental occupancy. Our membership has been following the very important and “game changing” proposed Bluestone Town Center development which is before the City for approval in southwestern Harrisonburg, and want to evidence our enthusiastic support for the new project.
The need for creative partnerships is vital in overcoming the housing shortage in our community. The partnership between Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Equity Plus on the affordable workforce housing development at Bluestone Town Center is an example of how these partnerships can bring together a project that can greatly benefit many residents in our area. By leveraging the public housing expertise and experience of HRHA, Bluestone makes excellent use of finite public housing dollars to house citizens living at or below median area incomes who are key components of a healthy workforce.
Harrisonburg City is very much in need of homes that are affordable for teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other civil servants who are priced out of the current market, not to mention are largely blue-collar and service industry workforce. We are already over 1,000 units short of meeting current housing demand, according to HRHA data. Local employees from our major manufacturing, agricultural, distribution, educational, healthcare, and tourism economic base are having trouble recruiting workers because of the local lack of both rental and for-sale housing. Small business owners of all types are facing a similar shortage of workers for hire and affordable places for their workers to live in the local community. REALTORS® sees this firsthand as we struggle to find available and affordable options for our clients.
Bluestone Town Center also offers some of the most environmentally friendly housing types. It is shown in study after study that approving more dense housing types is much more energy efficient and environmentally friendly than approving traditional detached single-family communities on a per-residence basis.
We need to House Harrisonburg Now and support housing for all. We need to be the Friendly City for all. We are happy to support the work that is being done to expand critical housing options in our community. The most dangerous words in progressive and affordable housing policy remain, “I (We) are in favor of affordable housing options, but…traffic, parking, schools, et al.” These will always be the keywords used to oppose affordable housing projects by those with vested and legacy interests to maintain their comfortable status quo at the expense of the less affluent and fortunate who desperately need affordable and safe places to live.
We at HRAR want to play an active role in promoting these important local housing policies and projects, and Bluestone Town Center is a positive breakthrough housing opportunity for our community. It deserves the City’s support and approval. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.
Brent Loope, HRAR President
