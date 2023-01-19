Open Forum: Carey Petit
It has become clear that the Harrisonburg Planning Commission Chair, Brent Finnegan, is unduly biased in his vote on the Bluestone Town Center rezoning request that was considered on Tuesday for an 89.75-acre, maximum 900-unit, multi-use housing complex.
This is demonstrated by Finnegan's Jan. 12 article in the online publication, The Harrisonburg Citizen, in which he wholly advocated for the town center.
I thought the Planning Commission was supposed to consider residents' concerns and get all the facts prior to making up their minds.
The potential $20 million payout to the city from the developer, plus future tax revenues, appear to be drowning out the deafening list of growing resident concerns.
The developer’s funding structure has even been determined to be illegal and against city code on many levels by the city’s lawyer, with the developer also acknowledging the illegality of it in the footnotes of their own proffer letter.
The developer’s solution is to have the commission blindly approve the zoning request, and then they will "work" with the city later to amend the zoning text.
Never mind about destroying the city’s last and largest forest which has not been touched in the city’s 244-year history, until now.
Why is there a complete lack of: an environmental impact study; an erosion and sediment control plan; a stormwater management plan; any power grid and water supply impact analysis; an impact assessment on the Cook’s Creek watershed; or a school student capacity impact assessment?
Why was a clear conflict of interest allowed by having the Traffic Impact Analysis completed by a party the developer chose? Does no one in city government care about the 10 years of continual construction and noise neighbors will be subjected to? Or about the massive 2,300 plus person potential increase in population density BTC will create in the southwest end of the city (based on the Virginia average household population rate)?
The Bluestone Town Center is not needed or even warranted.
There was already another 728 home, 133 acre mixed-use housing project called Bluestone Development, approved in 2020 to be built next to the main Harrisonburg Post Office just over the county line.
By its own Housing Assessment, the city already has sufficient ‘affordable’ housing.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority did not birth the idea of this project to fulfill perceived housing needs for the city’s growing population.
On the contrary, a local real estate agent brought the land to the attention of EquityPlus, LLC. EquityPlus is an out-of-state company that does not specialize in city planning or building low-income housing. Their specialty is in finding ways to utilize tax breaks and grants for building projects. Only then did Equity Plus approach HRHA about the idea of Bluestone Town Center.
The reality though is that a developer would not likely be pursuing such a large, costly, and lucrative project, unless it already had some assurances from either the planning commission, or city council, that its project would be approved.
I hope not, but it seems this may all be more about the money than it is about responsible and forward-thinking city planning, or environmental stewardship, or listening to the voices of current residents of the effected neighborhoods.
The issue at hand is not development of the proposed Bluestone Town Center (BTC) building site. With the city’s growth rate, more housing developments are inevitable.
The issue is HOW the BTC project is to be implemented. The BTC project, as proposed, is just too large, too dense, too poorly located, too rushed in pre-planning, and too short on answers to a litany of growing questions for this rezoning request to be approved.
Citizens’ voices should be heard before the rezoning request is considered. The Harrisonburg Planning Commission and City Council should vote no to the ill-conceived BTC request.
Carey Petit lives in Rockingham.
